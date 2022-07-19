FREE PODCAST 7/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Parks: On-site report with Logan Paul reaction, Theory’s push, Becky-Belair, Titus, live calls and emails (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist Greg Parks to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails plus an on-site correspondent from Tampa, Fla. They open by discussing the Logan Paul crowd reaction and Miz TV segment. They also hear from an on-site correspondent to add in-person perspective to Logan Paul and everything else on Raw, plus details on what happened before and after Raw. They discuss Theory’s push, the Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch hype, the odd Titus O’Neil opening segment, Dominik Mysterio’s progress and possible turn, the odd booking of Angelo Dawkins vs. Omos, Kevin Owen’s best case that Elias and Ezekiel are different people, and more.

