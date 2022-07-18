News Ticker

WWE reveals next Broken Skull Sessions guest

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 18, 2022

The next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions will be Sami Zayn. The company announced Monday afternoon that Zayn’s appearance on the show would premiere Friday on Peacock.

Austin has interviewed a plethora of talent from WWE on his show including The Undertaker, Goldberg, Ric Flair, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho, and others.

Zayn is a prominent fixture of the Smackdown brand. He wrestled Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38.

