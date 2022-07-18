Goldberg talks retirement, future with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Goldberg is not currently signed to a WWE contract, but is ready if they offer one.

In an interview with the New York Post, Goldberg addressed retirement and his current status with WWE.

“I have worked my ass off day, after day, after day to get to a point where I feel almost normal again,” he said of his time dealing with an injury. Ahead of his match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia in February, Goldberg was suffering from a shoulder injury. He hasn’t wrestled since then. “I just kind of needed that break,” he said. “I needed the mental focus of understanding that surgery wasn’t an option at the time and I needed to put my ass to the grindstone.”

“I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days,” Goldberg said. “But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows. Hey, I may never get the call, you never know. But you bet your ass I’ll be ready.

Goldberg is a WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion in both WCW and the WWE.

