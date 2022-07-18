Ric Flair teases former WWE star as “last match” opponent

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ric Flair has teased a former WWE star as his “last match” opponent and will reveal who the opponent will be Monday evening. Flair announced the news with a Twitter post on Monday morning.

“On July31, I’m coming after one of your own,” Flair wrote. #WWE Raw. And, tonight, at 6:05, the entire world will find out.”

Flair will be wrestling his last match as part of Starrcast 5 during WWE Summerslam weekend in Nashville. The Flair Last Match event will take place on July 31 and will air on PPV. Other matches scheduled for that event include Impact Wrestling World Champion, Josh Alexander, vs. Jacob Fatu, The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Wolves, The Von Erichs vs. The Briscoes, and more.

