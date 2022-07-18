SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW will soon debut a new faction with former WWE prospect, Parker Boudreaux — formerly known as Harland in NXT.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Boudreaux will join Ari Daivari (formerly Ariya Daivari in WWE) and Slim J in a faction called The Trust Busters. The report indicates that idea for the act is that it’s rooted in Daivari’s trust fund kicking in and making him rich.

Though the report reveals that AEW President, Tony Khan, is excited for the act, there hasn’t been a final call made as to whether or not they will debut in AEW or in Ring of Honor.

Boudreaux was a high level recruit for WWE. He made his television debut for NXT as the heavy for Joe Gacy as Harland. Parker Boudreaux recently worked the AEW Dark tapings for Khan.

There does not appear to be a timeline on when the new faction will make its first television appearance.

