7/15 AEW RAMPAGE REPORT: Dark Order vs. House of Black, Gresham vs. Moriarty for ROH Title, Private Party vs. Lucha Bros., Statlander & Athena vs. Renegade Twins

AEW RAMPAGE “FYTER FEST” TV REPORT

JULY 15, 2022

RECORDED AT THE ENMARKET ARENA, SAVANNAH, GA

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired. JR welcomed us to the 50th episode of Rampage. Ross was joined by Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone.

(1) DARK ORDER (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. HOUSE OF BLACK (Malakai Black & Brody King w/Julia Hart)

Reynolds and Black kicked things off as we started the show. Reynolds had an armbar on Black in the early going but Black worked his way out. Black and Reynolds exchanged moves, with Reynolds going for an early pin attempt. Black hit a deep arm drag as Julia Hart looked on. Black nailed Reynolds with a knee to the stomach, then synched in a headlock.

King was tagged in and he quickly went to work on Reynolds, who was able to roll over to Silver for the tag. Silver walked right up to King but was quickly thrown to the mat. Silver attempted a series of shoulder tackles but was knocked down in the process. Silver tagged Reynolds back in and the two took out each opponent with their combo offense. Reynolds went for a tope but King caught him and spiked him against the apron. [c]

Black took Reynolds down with a front sweep but Reynolds evaded a follow up kick to the face and went for a pin attempt. Reynolds tagged in Silver who took out King from the apron, then hit Black with a running uppercut. Silver followed up with an Olympic Slam for a two count. Reynolds tagged back in and the two picked up Black who was able to wriggle out and tag Black back in. Black and King double teamed Reynolds, and King got a near fall.

Black and Silver fought on the outside as King went to put Reynolds away. Silver came in to assist Reynolds, and they two double teamed King. Silver hit a huge German suplex on King and Reynolds went for a pin but Black flew across the ring to break up the pin. King and Black hit their Dante’s Inferno finish on Reynolds for the win.

WINNERS: House of Black in 9:30

– After the match, Darby Allin leapt off the top of the tunnel and took out King. Sting appeared and faced off with Black as Darby and King fought down the ramp. The crowd chanted “holy shit” for the King/Sting faceoff. They continued to tease the showdown but neither man went on the attack.

(Moynahan’s Take: Black and King unseat the #4 tag team in Reynolds and Silver, but this was a solid opener and clearly no squash. The post match showdown between Black and Sting was an awesome sight, and really fired up the crowd for the potential showdown.)

– Miro cut a promo questioning his god and wondering if his god sent House of Black to destroy him or to recruit him. [c]

– Highlights from Wednesday’s tag team title change were shown.

(2) JONATHAN GRESHAM (w/Tully Blanchard Enterprises) vs. LEE MORIARTY (w/Matt Sydal) – ROH World Championship Match

Caprice Coleman joined commentary for this match. Moriarty shook Gresham’s hand and quickly attacked him after the bell signaled the start of the match. Moriarty continued the offensive momentum early on, which drove Gresham to the outside. Moriarty followed and layed in a few forearms before throwing Gresham into the barrier. Both men went back inside the ring and Gresham kicked Moriarty in the stomach to slow his momentum.

Gresham worked Moriarty’s arm but Moriarty fired back with a right hand. Gresham went for a chop but stopped as the ref turned his back and hit Moriarty with a low blow instead. Gresham kept Moriarty on the mat with a series of headlock takeovers. [c]

Gresham had Moriarty in a leg lock, then turned it into a pin attempt for two. Moriarty got up and rocked Gresham with a running kick to the face. Moriarty nailed Gresham with a series of strikes, then went to work the arm. Moriarty hit a huge arm hook suplex then followed up with knee strikes to the face. Gresham fought back and worked away on Moriarty’s arm but Moriarty hit a huge drop kick and hit a bridge suplex for a close count.

Gresham once again attacked Moriarty’s arm by hitting a knee drop. Moriarty countered with another close count. Gresham stomped Moriarty’s foot, then locked in the Octopus submission for the win.

WINNER: Jonathan Gresham in 10:00

– After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Gresham in the ring. Gresham said he was the best wrestler in the world. Blanchard said what everyone saw tonight was a textbook case of scientific wrestling. Claudio Castagnoli’s music hit and he stood on the ramp and stared down Gresham.

(Moynahan’s Take: A very enjoyable match that showcased both competitors quite well. Gresham is someone I have been big on for some time but haven’t seen a ton of his work unfortunately. I’m super excited to follow his career moving forward and am stoked for what looks to be a Claudio/Gresham title match at the upcoming ROH PPV.)

– Christopher Damiels was backstage, who talked about the Samoa Joe/Jay Lethal match at the ROH PPV next week. It sounded like he put out a challenge to Lethal before the PPV.

(3) KRIS STATLANDER & ATHENA vs. RENEGADE TWINS (Charlette & Robyn Renegade)

Statlander and Athena hit stereo dropkicks on the Renegade Twins before the bell rang. Both women double teamed the twins as the ref tried to settle things down. Athena came off the top and hit a double knee to one of the twin’s faces. The bell finally rang as Athena went to the top rope. She came off with her stunner finish for the win.

WINNERS: Kris Statlander & Athena in 0:30

– After the match, Kiera Hogan and Jade Cargill hit the ring and all four women battled it out. Hogan and Cargill overpowered Statlander and Athena and left them laying. [c]

(Moynahan’s Take: Not a surprising outcome but I figured we’d get some semblance of a match. Total squash.)

– Stokely Hathaway interrupted Lee Moriarity’s interview backstage and said he thinks he should be doing more after a year in AEW. Hathaway asked what Matt Sydal could possibly do for him. Sydal said he has an opportunity for him next week on Rampage as he faces Dante Martin one-on-one. Martin entered the screen and the two shook hands.

– The Gunn Club was in the ring with Tony Schiavone who asked what was going on between them and The Acclaimed. Billy Gunn said there “just comes a time when Daddy Ass has to drop the hammer.” The Acclaimed’s music hit and the two walked directly down the ramp ready to flight. They got into the ring but were stopped by Billy who said they could settle this. Billy asked for the scissor but was met with a superkick to the face by Bowens. The Gunns and The Acclaimed went at it but the Gunns were quickly disposed of. Max Caster cut a rap as The Acclaimed were way over as faces with the crowd. The Gunn Club teased a match on the spot but quickly squashed the fans’ hopes.

– Mark Henry was backstage on split screen with The Lucha Brothers and Private Party. Andrade spoke for Private Party, who seemed annoyed by the fact that they have been unable to reach him recently. Henry announced that it was “time for the main event.”

– Excalibur previewed this week’s Dynamite, which included the Barbwire match between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds, Brody King vs. Darby Allin, Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta.

Then, on next week’s Rampage, Dante Martin will face Lee Moriarty, with more matches promised to be announced this week.

Lastly, the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV card was rundown, with an official announcement of Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudi for the ROH World Title.

(4) PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen w/Andrade el Idolo & Jose) vs. THE LUCHA BROS (Penta Oscuro & Rey Fenix w/Alex Abrahantes)

Penta knocked Kassidy down early but Kassidy came right back and drove Penta into his corner so Quen could work him over behind the ref’s back. Private Party double teamed Penta, who had them scouted and tagged in Fenix for assistance. Luch Bros. were driven to the outside, and Private followed by flying over the top rope onto both men. Back inside the ring, Fenix hit a cutter on Quen for a close two count. Penta and Fenix double teamed Quen with a double superkick to the head. Quen threw Fenix to the outside and Private Party hit Silly String into a tornado DDT on Penta. [c]

Private Party were working over Penta in their own corner as the crowd chanted Penta on. Penta hit a sling blade then jumped across the ring to tag Fenix. Fenix came off the middle rope with an arm drag on Kassidy. He followed up by taking out Quen. Fenix ripped Kassidy’s shirt so he could nail him with a number of chops to the chest. Fenix went for a superplex but Quen put Fenix onto his shoulders and Kassidy came off with a cross body for two.

Fenix was being double teamed by Private Party until he hit a jawbreaker on Kassidy. Fenix tagged in Penta who was cut off by Private Party. Penta fought back and took out both opponents in the corner. Penta hit Made in Japan on Quen for a close two count. Penta signaled for Fear Factor as Jose and Alex fought on the outside. The ref was distracted, which allowed Rush to run in. Penta somehow fought off the distraction and hit Quen with a Canadian Destroyer. Fenix followed up with his own finisher, then covered for the win.

WINNERS: Lucha Bros. in 9:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Solid main event, but it looked like Fenix and Penta took a few rough bumps during this one so let’s hope they’re both okay. I’m generally fine with the continuation of this Lucha Bros/Rush and Andrade feud but let’s get to the match already, please?)

FINAL THOUGHTS: For those not watching Rampage each week, you continue to miss out on solid shows week after week. Tonight was no different, as we ended up with a solid mix of in-ring work and storyline builds for a number of angles, including the very over, and seemingly official, face team of The Acclaimed. The ROH PPV also continues to take shape, and now that we finally have confirmation on the Heavyweight Championship match, I’m curious how the remainder of the card will round out. Until next week, stay safe everyone!