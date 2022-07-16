VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #716 (August 3, 2002): Exclusive – How & why TNA almost went out of business in the words of founder Jerry Jarrett, Powell on Hardy’s rise, Keller on McMahon controlling fans

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #716 cover-dated August 3, 2002: This issue begins with a cover story featuring Jerry Jarrett exclusively detailing how he believes he was swindled and defrauded by his PPV distributor through lies about early PPV returns, which affected his budget and essentially broke the bank. The issue also includes a Torch Talk with Jarrett speaking on the issue in more depth… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” feature looks at A Tale of Two Brothers (The Hardys) and how they played the game with Vince McMahon differently… Pat McNeill’s “Ten Ways to hype the Raw-Smackdown rivalry… Wade Keller’s “This Week” looks at Vince McMahon’s desire to control fan loyalties… Bruce Mitchell’s helpful “Dear Uncle Brucie” advice column… Plus Torch Newswire, TV Summaries, Key Live Event Results, 1992 Backtrack, Keller’s TNA PPV Report and TNA PPV Roundtable…



