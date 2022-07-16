FREE PODCAST 7/16 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy (5 Yrs Ago) talks McMahon changing mind on wrestlers + Kyle O’Reilly (10 Yrs Ago) assessing ROH and his future (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (7-6-2017), Wade Keller interviews ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy, who discusses top WWE storylines such as Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe, the Hype Bros., Randy Orton-Aiden English, and Big Cass and Enzo. He also rants about some of the fans at New Japan’s Long Beach, Calif. events this weekend, which he attended. Plus, what match or moment stood out the most from the NJ shows? Also, he discusses moments from his time in WWE that Vince McMahon totally saw a wrestler in a new light based on a performance and that changed the trajectory of their push. And he talks about the writing process.

Then in a bonus Interview Classic from ten years ago (6-27-2012), PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican interview with live callers ROH wrestler Kyle O’Reilly on ROH latest, his candid assessment of ROH, the Best in the World iPPV over the weekend, his rise up the ranks, his wrestling background, and much more!

