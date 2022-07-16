VIP AUDIO 7/15 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Special referee revealed for Usos vs. Profits match, Morgan vs. Natalya, McAfee opening promo, Lacey speaks, Theory vs. Moss (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the special referee revealed for Usos vs. Street Profits match, Liv Morgan vs. Natalya, Pat McAfee cuts an opening promo, Lacey speaks, Theory vs. Madcap Moss, and the latest Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus scheduled match that doesn’t take place.

