FREE PODCAST 7/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Jeff Jarrett as special ref, on-site report, Heyman, Rousey-Morgan dynamic, live callers (136 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and an on-site correspondent from Orlando, Fla. The on-site report includes details on darkness during commercial breaks, the dark main event after Smackdown ended, who did and didn’t get best crowd reactions, and more. Other topics include Jeff Jarrett as special referee for the Usos vs. Street Profits, the lack of value wrestlers placed on actually winning matches on this show, New Day, Paul Heyman, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, Theory, Summerslam line-up, and more.

