Logan Paul and a championship match anchor this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Paul will make his first appearance on WWE television since signing a contract with the company earlier in July. Paul is feuding with The Miz over a Miz attacking him at the end of their WrestleMania 38 match. The Miz wanted Paul to join him as his partner again for a run at the tag titles, but Paul said he signed with the company so he could beat Miz up.

Bianca Belair will once again defend her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Carmella. Belair defeated Carmella at Money in the Bank and then lost to her by count out last week on the show thanks to interference from Becky Lynch.

Currently, these are the only two elements that WWE is promoting for the show.

