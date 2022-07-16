ROH announces HonorClub revamp

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH will be revamping their HonorClub streaming platform.

The company announced via press release on Saturday that they were going to stop taking new HonorClub members due to the relaunch that is slated for the fall.

Tony Khan has said that he’d like to find a television home for ROH in addition to the HonorClub content. Khan purchased Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcast Group in March of this year.

The company is running its second show under the Khan leadership on July 23 with Death Before Dishonor. Matches on the show include Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship, The Briscoes vs. FTR for the World Tag Team Championship in a two out of three falls match, Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s World Championship, and more.

