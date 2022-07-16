SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JULY 13, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

Jazmin Allure debuts against Tamina

(1) TAMINA vs. JAZMIN ALLURE

Allure postured confidently before quickly going behind Tamina with a waist lock, but Tamina wouldn’t budge on her suplex attempt. Tamina slowly removed Allure with a handful of her hair, then tossed her to the mat. Tamina shoved Allure into a corner, then fired her into the opposite corner. Allure dodged a Tamina splash there, then landed some punches and a reverse kick. She used a hurricanrana to toss Tamina into another corner, then came in with more punches. Tamina reversed an Irish whip and leveled Allure with a stiff clothesline.

Allure struggled to get to her feet at the ropes, and Tamina made matters worse with clubbing blows. Tamina hit a standard suplex and covered Allure but yanked her up from the pin after a mere one-count. Tamina applied a brief chin lock followed by another suplex. Allure held her back and winced in pain. Tamina got Allure to her feet and choked her against the top rope before tossing her back to the canvas.

Tamina took Allure down with a body slam, then covered with a cocky boot-on-the-chest. Allure kicked out at one, then Tamina went back to a chin lock. Allure battled out with elbow shots, but Tamina clubbed her back down. Tamina tried to punch Allure in the face, but Allure scooted between Tamina’s feet, causing Tamina to punch the mat. Allure executed a sunset flip but Tamina rolled through it to avoid a pin. Allure landed forearm strikes and a front kick to Tamina’s chest. Allure climbed to the top rope and flew into a high cross body – Tamina went down and Allure covered for two.

Allure attempted a springboard bulldog off the middle rope, but Tamina remained upright and planted Allure on her back. Tamina watched Allure with disdain over her shoulder, waiting for her to get to her feet. When she did, Tamina lined up and landed a superkick, then covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Tamina by pinfall in 5:20.

(Meyers’s Analysis: A nice debut for Allure, who benefitted from being in the ring with a veteran like Tamina.)

-WWE Main Event recap session:

Replay of Bloodline in-ring segment from Smackdown

Replay of Becky Lynch promo from Raw

Replay of Carmella vs. Belair from Raw

Replay of Miz / Logan Paul promos from Raw

Replay of Lashley / Riddle vs. Theory / Rollins from Raw

Match rundown for upcoming PLE SummerSlam

(2) MUSTAFA ALI (w/ Cedric Alexander) vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

The men exchanged wrist locks to start, then a series of quick covers. They got to their feet and Ali offered a hand in the air for a test of strength. Tozawa began to join hands, but instead surprised Ali with a kick to the gut. Tozawa grinned, then landed a few more kicks to Ali in the corner. Ali came back with a series of right hands. He ducked a clothesline, then took Tozawa down with a hurricanrana. Tozawa tossed Ali through the ropes to the floor. Tozawa came through the ropes onto the apron, but Ali yanked him down behind the ring banner. He pulled the banner back and released it like a slingshot against Tozawa’s gut. Ali lined up for a right cross but Tozawa dropped behind the banner and vanished. Ali, apparently never realizing that humans might inhabit the space beneath the ring, asked the ref where Tozawa went. Ali and Alexander stared at the banner like morons until Tozawa appeared on the ring steps, having crawled out from around the corner. He jumped off the steps, but Alexander saw this and warned Ali, who then knocked Tozawa out of the air with a crescent kick. We cut to break.

Ali had control back in the ring until Tozawa fired him face-first into the middle turnbuckle. He dragged Ali to the middle and covered for two, then applied a chin lock. Ali landed body blows, but Tozawa came back with an upright submission. Ali got free and landed a chop to the chest, then took Tozawa off his feet with a spinning heel kick. Ali kicked Tozawa in the face, then planted Tozawa with a neckbreaker and covered for two.

Ali got to his feet and went for a delayed vertical suplex but Tozawa escaped. Tozawa returned fire with a German suplex into a bridged pin for a two-count. Tozawa set up Ali for a superplex but Ali resisted. He eventually threw Tozawa face-first onto the mat, then climbed down and hit a sit out powerbomb. Ali went to the top rope and sprung into the 450 splash, then covered Tozawa for three.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali by pinfall in 7:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Ali’s current WWE persona is annoying. He and Alexander exhibited an unnatural, squeaky clean “aw shucks” image during their ring entrance. This was exacerbated by classic babyface stupidity mid-match, when Tozawa eluded them beneath the ring. Not good. The match was fine.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.2

