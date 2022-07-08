SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JULY 6, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

Cedric Alexander copies Orange Cassidy?

(1) T-BAR vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

T-Bar grinned at Alexander and made gestures to make fun of his smaller size. Alexander flexed liked a body builder and said, “I’m big!”, then T-Bar pushed him away by his face. Alexander chuckled and planted a spinning kick to T-Bar’s gut. T-Bar fired Alexander against the ropes and knocked him down with a shoulder block. Alexander ran the ropes himself and was knocked down by an Alexander drop kick. Alexander set up for a suplex but T-Bar blocked it and shoved Alexander against the ropes and raked his eyes. He then ran off the opposite ropes and nailed Alexander with a big boot to the face, causing him to crumple down to the apron. He dragged Alexander to the middle and covered for two.

T-Bar recovered for a bit before kicking the downed Alexander and covering for another two-count. T-Bar carried on with the kicks, but Alexander got to his feet and laid in a few chops to the chest. He went for another suplex, but Alexander blocked it again and delivered a suplex of his own. T-Bar laid in a chin lock, then leveraged Alexander’s arms backward. Alexander battled out and landed some kicks and light punches. He ran the ropes and hit a low drop kick to T-Bar’s left knee, then hit a dragon screw leg whip to the same leg. Alexander tried yet again for a suplex, this time getting T-Bar off the ground, but T-Bar broke free and gripped Alexander’s throat and hit the High Justice. He covered and Alexander kicked out at two in a believable near finish.

T-Bar moved Alexander toward one corner and climbed to the top rope, his back to his opponent. T-Bar launched into a moonsault but Alexander rolled out of the way. T-Bar saw this and landed hard on his feet, but then gripped the knee that Alexander had worked on earlier. Alexander sprang into action and finally hit a slow motion suplex and covered for three.

WINNER: Cedric Alexander by pinfall in 5:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: This match reminded me of last week’s contest between Orange Cassidy and Ethan Page on AEW’s “Blood and Guts” special. The babyface teased a basic move throughout the match (a body slam for Cassidy, and a suplex for Alexander), then ultimately won with said basic move. Nothing remarkable otherwise.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Theory / Lashley in-ring segment from Raw

Replay of Street Profits & Lashley vs. Alpha Academy & Theory from Raw

Replay of Morgan & Belair vs. Natalya & Carmella from Raw

Video package: Lesnar vs. Reigns

Replay of Corbin’s attack on McAfee from Money in the Bank

Replay of Asuka vs. Lynch from Raw

(2) MUSTAFA ALI vs. VEER MAHAAN

Ali evaded two Mahaan attacks with quick somersaults. When he applied a side headlock, Mahaan fired him off then leveled him with a clothesline. Ali came back with strikes, but Mahaan threw him into a corner before body slamming him. Mahaan went for an overly-deliberate elbow drop and Ali dodged. Ali landed two chops to the chest that appeared to anger Mahaan. Accordingly, Mahaan scooped Ali and tossed him over the top rope to the floor. We cut to break.

Mahaan had control back in the ring. He slammed Ali to the mat from his shoulder, then covered for a two-count after thinking about what to do for a few seconds. Mahaan caught a limp boot from Ali in the corner, but he tossed Ali to the mat. Mahaan lifted Ali up again but this time Ali wriggled free. Mahaan ran at Ali but Ali dropped and (almost) yanked a rope down, causing Mahaan to end up on the floor. He entered the ring, missed a clothesline, then took a big DDT from Ali. Ali slowly went to the apron and climbed to the top rope with Mahaan on the mat. He flipped into a 450 splash but Mahaan had plenty of time to move. Ali splashed the mat while Mahaan got to his feet and flipped Ali over with the Million Dollar Arm. Mahaan mounted Ali and applied the cervical clutch, and the ref soon called for the bell when Ali went unresponsive.

WINNER: Veer Mahaan by referee decision in 5:40.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Mahaan is not very exciting in the ring, nor does his size actually qualify him for the big man status WWE regularly tries to give him.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 6.8

