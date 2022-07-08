SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says that he is planning on having Kenny Omega back in AEW.

In an interview with the New York Post, Khan discussed Omega’s injury, recovery, as well as Omega’s comments regarding retirement.

“I’m always concerned whenever a wrestler has an injury, but in Kenny Omega’s case he carried the load through more injuries than probably anyone I’ve seen in terms of working through a sustained period where he was limited and still having great matches in the ring, and also doing great box office for the company as a great champion,” Khan said.

“It is a little bit different because you’re dealing with multiple injuries as opposed to one injury. I’m optimistic. I don’t want to put a timetable on it. I’m still optimistic Kenny’s coming back.

“I think it’s gonna go well. I think he’s gonna be OK,” Khan said of Omega’s rehab. “I don’t know when and I’m optimistic. Nobody can put themselves in his shoes, but I feel good about it. I’m gonna talk more to him too. I know he’s been through a lot but I know he’s still trying to get back.”

Kenny Omega has been away from AEW since November of last year. He lost the AEW World Championship to Adam Page at Full Gear and has not wrestled since.

Omega has been with AEW since its inception and is a former World Champion and World Tag Team Champion. He’s also a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

