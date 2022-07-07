AEW Dynamite drops in viewership, stays flat in key demo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was viewed by an average of 979,000 people. That number is down from last week’s 1.02 million mark on the AEW Blood and Guts specialty show. Though viewership declined, the key adult 18-40 demo rating stayed flat to prior week at 0.36. The male 18-34 demo rating increased to a 0.24 from a 0.22, while the male 18-49 demo rating decreased to a 0.44 from a 0.49. Dynamite was the number one show on cable this week and for the third time in a row per Tony Khan.

The main event of this week’s Dynamite was Jon Moxley vs. Brody King for the Interim AEW World Championship. Moxley won the title at Forbidden Door last month and King won the Royal Rampage Battle Royal match on last week’s AEW Rampage to earn his opportunity at the belt. Moxley won the match clean and celebrated to take the show off the air.

Other matches on the card were Wardlow vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship in a Street Fight. Wardlow won the bout after three powerbombs to secure the championship, his first in AEW.

Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa team to defeat Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, while Penta lost to Rush in what was Rush’s first AEW Dynamite singles match. He is a former ROH World Champion.

Next week is the special Fyter Fest episode of AEW Dynamite and will feature The Young Bucks defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks.

