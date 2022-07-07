FREE PODCAST 7/7 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn talk AEW’s true roster depth, Theory’s push, Liv Morgan’s push, ROH-AEW suggestion, Logan Paul, Lesnar-Reigns, Wardlow, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from PWTorch.com. They discuss these topics:
- The decision, execution, and fallout from Liv Morgan and Theory winning the Money in the Bank matches.
- Should WWE split the men’s world titles or unify the women’s world titles?
- Would it make sense for WWE to swap Theory for Wardlow? How about for AEW to swap Wardlow for Theory?
- What is the actual fan interest in a Brock Lesnar rematch against Roman Reigns?
- A look at the state of the top tier women in both WWE and AEW including
- Is AEW’s men’s roster depth really as great as people say?
- Is ROH’s integration into AEW TV doing harm, plus a specific idea on how to frame ROH within AEW.
- Logan Paul’s potential in WWE.
