FREE PODCAST 7/7 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn talk AEW’s true roster depth, Theory’s push, Liv Morgan’s push, ROH-AEW suggestion, Logan Paul, Lesnar-Reigns, Wardlow, more (132 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from PWTorch.com. They discuss these topics:

The decision, execution, and fallout from Liv Morgan and Theory winning the Money in the Bank matches.

Should WWE split the men’s world titles or unify the women’s world titles?

Would it make sense for WWE to swap Theory for Wardlow? How about for AEW to swap Wardlow for Theory?

What is the actual fan interest in a Brock Lesnar rematch against Roman Reigns?

A look at the state of the top tier women in both WWE and AEW including

Is AEW’s men’s roster depth really as great as people say?

Is ROH’s integration into AEW TV doing harm, plus a specific idea on how to frame ROH within AEW.

Logan Paul’s potential in WWE.

