The Briscoes respond to FTR challenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Briscoes have accepted FTR’s challenge for a second ROH World Tag Team Championship at Death Before Dishonor.

This week on AEW Dynamite, FTR challenged the ROH legends to a rematch for the titles that they lost earlier this year. At the ROH Supercard of Honor event in April, FTR beat The Briscoes to win the ROH World Tag Team Titles and they have held those titles ever since.

The Briscoes accepted the challenge via a social media video and Tony Khan confirmed the match for the event.

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!!!! Now shine our belts up, bitches pic.twitter.com/c4sHTuPvOk — DEM BOYS (@jaybriscoe84) July 7, 2022

Death Before Dishonor airs live on PPV on July 23. Other matches announced for the show include Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World Television Championship and Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship.

Death Before Dishonor is the second ROH event of the year and the second with Tony Khan as owner of the company. Khan purchased ROH from Sinclair Media Group in March of this year. Previously, ROH was on a hiatus since December of 2021.

CATCH-UP: AEW Dynamite drops in viewership, stays flat in key demo