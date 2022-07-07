ROH announces key matches for Death Before Dishonor PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor announced major matches for their Death Before Dishonor PPV event during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite including two ROH title matches.

Samoa Joe will clash with Jay Lethal for the ROH World Television Championship. Joe debuted at the Supercard of Honor event in April and has been feuding with Lethal since then. Joe walked out and made the save for Jonathan Gresham after Lethal lost to him in the main event for the World Title.

The World Tag Team Championship will likely be on the line at Death Before Dishonor, too. This week on Dynamite, FTR challenged The Briscoes for the titles. FTR defeated The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor to win the ROH Tag Titles in a critically acclaimed bout.

Finally, the Pure Championship will be defended on the show with Wheeler Yuta facing Daniel Garcia.

ROH Death Before Dishonor airs live on PPV on July 23. It is the first PPV for the company since April and the second with AEW President, Tony Khan, in command. Khan purchased the company from Sinclair Media Group in early March.

