VIP AUDIO 7/6 – East Coast Cast #584 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss Money in the Bank, a 2nd Forbidden Door show, Applebee’s, live calls, more (93 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: The ECC live show is back after a bit of a break. Travis brings the welcomed news that the show is back weekly going forward! Cam and Trav discuss Money in the Bank and some of its fallout. Liv Morgan probably had the best night at MITB, winning the briefcase and cashing in on Ronda Rousey in the same night. Street Profits and The Usos have a match-of-the-year contender. Why writing off Angelo Dawkins is a bad idea. Some talk surrounding a 2nd Forbidden Door show. Travis hopes the Japanese stars can get some star treatment on TV next go around. Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins do a tremendous job selling Applebee’s in their new commercial. Live calls taken and more.

