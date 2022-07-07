New Japan announces when fans will be able to cheer at their shows

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Crowd cheers will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling in September.

During the 2022 NJPW Business Strategy Presentation, the company revealed that after over two years of only being able to clap hands and stomp feet, NJPW audiences will be allowed to cheer at shows starting on September 5 in Korakuen Hall.

The cheering will come along with new restrictions like a lower volume of people in the audience and special cheering sections in the buildings. Only fans in those sections will be able to cheer.

NJPW was one of the first wrestling companies to welcome fans back to shows, though those fans were unable to verbally react. Other companies have lifted that restriction, but NJPW has kept it in place since the summer of 2020.

The New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax round robin tournament begins this month. It is the next major event on the NJPW calendar.

