Wardlow wins TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow is the new TNT Champion.

To kick off this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, he defeated Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight to win the title, his first in AEW. Scorpio Sky came to the ring with Dan Lambert and America Top Team. They worked on Sky’s behalf to down Wardlow and had early success after throwing him into steel steps.

In the end, Wardlow fought off ATT and then crushed Sky with three powerbombs before making the cover for the win.

This was Wardlow’s second shot at the TNT Championship. After the Revolution PPV event in March, he challenged for the belt, but lost due to interference from MJF.

He defeated MJF at the Double or Nothing PPV.

