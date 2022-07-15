SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A new stipulation has been added to the ROH World Tag Team Championship rematch between The Briscoes and FTR at the Death Before Dishonor PPV event next week.

During a special face to face meeting between both teams on a ROH Twitter video, FTR and The Briscoes confirmed that their rematch would be a two out of three falls match. Both teams tried to keep things civil, respectful, and even shared a drink together, but tempers flared leading to a standing showdown.

The Briscoes and FTR last met at the Supercard of Honor PPV in April. FTR won and became the ROH Tag Team Champions. That event was the first under the ownership of Tony Khan. Khan purchased ROH from Sinclair Media Group in March.

Death Before Dishonor airs live on PPV on July 23. Announced matches for the show include Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s World Championship, Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the World TV Championship, Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the Pure Championship, and more.

