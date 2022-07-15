FREE PODCAST 7/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #182 (7-9-92) of the PWTorch including WCW Omni results and lack of GAB hype, WWF new and notes, latest SummerSlam card, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the twenty-seventh episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #182 of the PWTorch including a few title changes at a recent WCW Omni house show, the lack of hype for next week’s Great American Bash PPV, the latest SummerSlam card, Bob Backlund back in WWF, Alex’s Superstars report, and much more.

