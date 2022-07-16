SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Cora Jade heel turn on NXT 2.0 has been in the works for a while.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Jade turning heel on her best friend, Roxanne Perez, was the plan since the beginning of their relationship together on television. The report indicates things went exactly according to plan on Tuesday night.

doubt me now pic.twitter.com/wL2DKucXpk — Cora Jade 🛹 (@CoraJadeWWE) July 14, 2022

On this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, Jade attacked Perez during Perez’s NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose. Cora Jade hit Perez as she bounced off the ropes, which allowed Rose to pick up the win. After the match, Jade attacked Perez further including smashing her in the back with her skateboard.

Perez is a former ROH Women’s World Champion and earned the title match against Rose by winning the Women’s Breakout Tournament. Like Perez, Jade lost her title opportunity against Rose.

