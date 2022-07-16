FREE PODCAST 7/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (7-16-17) WNIA – Mae Young Classic participants analyzed, WWE Battleground hype, wrestling news (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the July 16, 2017 episode of the “Wrestling Night In America” Dailycast featuring PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks. They were joined by Shimmer Wrestling’s Kevin Harvey and live callers to discuss the weekend’s wrestling news and live event results, along with the full rundown of Mae Young Classic participants, including the top Shimmer wrestlers, and they preview next week’s Battleground event.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO