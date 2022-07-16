7/16 NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX RESULTS – DAY 1: Wells’s report on Okada vs. Cobb, Sanada vs. Jay White, Ospreay vs. Phantasmo, More

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING G1 CLIMAX 32 – DAY 1 – ALL BLOCKS

JULY 16, 2022

SAPPORO, JAPAN AT HOKKAI KITAYELL

AIRED LIVE ON NJPWWORLD.COM

Welcome to the Torch’s coverage of the biggest G1 Climax in history! Over the next five weeks, Tyler Sage, Zack Heydorn, Sean Radican, Rich Fann and I will be covering the twenty shows that make up this year’s tournament. I’ll untangle the blocks for you at the bottom of the report and will give full match recaps to all block matches while giving basic thoughts on undercard bouts. This year’s tournament is a whole new booking nightmare for Gedo, who has elected not to have any night feature just one or two blocks of action, but instead they’ll have matches from all four blocks (sometimes four, and sometimes more). Let’s get to the action.

(1) KOSEI FUJITA vs. TOM LAWLOR

Kevin Kelly mentioned that of all 28 participants in this year’s tournament, Lawlor will be the last one to have his first block match. I’m not sure if that was by design or not, but at the very least it’s a happy accident as they can build anticipation for Lawlor’s tournament debut after an extremely impressive run on New Japan Strong. Young Lion Fujita, who likely projects as a Junior Heavyweight, looked crisp and clean in what little he got here before Lawlor finished with NKOTB. Lawlor grabbed Kelly’s mic and gave some warnings about how he’d run through the “monster” A Block.

WINNER: Tom Lawlor at 3:47.

(2) TORU YANO & RYOHEI OIWA vs. TMDK (Jonah & Bad Dude Tito)

On the next show, Yano and Jonah face each other in their A Block debuts in a match tailor-made for Yano to cheat his way to victory over a block favorite to sew doubt about whether he can win it all. Young Lion Oiwa, who will almost certainly be a Heavyweight after his excursion (which is still likely far away) is my early pick for the Young Lion with the biggest top-of-the-card potential of this class. Yano did his goofball routine for the crowd, and in the end Jonah finished Oiwa with a powerbomb after a match that more heavily featured Tito.

WINNERS: TMDK at 6:15.

(3) DAVID FINLAY & TAMA TONGA & JADO vs. BULLET CLUB (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho) (w/Dick Togo)

Finlay is in an interesting position where he lost his tag partner, Juice Robinson, to the Bullet Club and they’ll eventually be facing off in the D Block. Finlay & Yujiro represent D Block, while Evil is in C and Tama Tonga is in B. It would seem head booker Gedo is doing the traditional previews of certain matches using the multi-man matches, but is also playing a little looser and just promoting the best factional matches possible with the talent on hand. Sho brained Jado with his trusty wrench to leave him open to Yujiro’s Pimp Juice finisher. The match, naturally, was the usual Bullet Club messy brawl. With larger match counts on these shows, New Japan is booking much shorter undercard bouts so as not to put on four-plus hour long shows every night. Much appreciated from a guy who will be watching every show.

WINNERS: Bullet Club at 6:02.

(4) SUZUKI-GUN (Lance Archer & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi & Taka Michinoku) vs. BULLET CLUB (Kenta & Juice Robinson & Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale)

Juice is still carrying the United States Championship belt, despite being stripped thanks to injury a couple of months ago in a burgeoning feud with current champion Will Ospreay. Junior Heavyweight Michinoku is the only guy in this match not in the tournament. Like last year, Minoru Suzuki is working US dates during the G1 Climax and won’t even be representing Suzuki-Gun on the G1 shows, let alone appearing in the tournament. Archer and Fale faced off briefly in the match, and after tagging out brawled up the ramp as the match continued without them. Juice Robinson hit the Left Hand of God on Taka, planning to set it up for his finisher, but Taka sold death after the punch and Juice simply covered for the win. Robinson grabbed Kelly’s mic after the match and mocked Will Ospreay, saying he had something that might belong to him.

WINNERS: Bullet Club at 5:55.

(5) CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi & Bushi)

Junior Heavyweight Bushi is the only one not in the tournament. Goto and Naito paired off for a good while in the match’s best segment. This six-man has limitless potential, though the group kept it simple and mostly played their greatest hits. Ishii finished Bushi with the Vertical Drop Brainbuster. Naito and Goto got into it again after the match to promote their block opener on the 20th. Easily the best undercard match of the night.

WINNERS: Chaos at 9:53.

-Intermission.

(6) HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. AARON HENARE – C Block match

There’s a little extra sizzle on this one for longtime New Japan fans, as Henare – always on the bottom of the card as a babyface – teamed with Tanahashi in the G1 a couple of times in a pairing that was promoted as being a learning opportunity for Henare. A lockup went Tana’s way early, and they broke at the ropes. Henare grabbed the hair during another lockup and referee Marty Asami broke it up. Henare went at Tana with some body shots, but Tana came back with a cross-body off the second buckle and played some air guitar. Henare did the same on the other end, including the air guitar, then “smashed” the guitar and kicked it out of the ring. He’s shown so much extra character in his heel role.

Henare kicked Tana’s back and covered for one. He kicked Tana again and did a bit of ground & pound. Henare kept it up with some thrust kicks and covered again, this time for two. Henare worked a submission, trapping the legs and adding a cobra clutch, then posed above Tana after releasing him. He covered yet again for two. Chris Charlton mentioned that Tana’s record in opening matches for the G1 is 8-12, which is no surprise as major stars often lose early to build doubt. Tana hit a somersault senton for two. Tana wanted Sling Blade but Henare cut him off. Circuit Bomb from Henare. Both guys sold for a bit. Henare hit a rising knee in a corner followed by a Samoan Drop for two.

Henare tried to lock in a full nelson in preparation for his finisher. Tana broke free and hit Twist and Shout, then did so again. Another Sling Blade got two. Tana hit Aces High, then went up for High Fly Flow but Henare got the knees up. Henare charged forward for Rampage, was thwarted, and hit a spinebuster for two. Henare went for the Ultima (full nelson) again and this time cinched it in. He transitioned and tried Streets of Rage but was thwarted. He laid out Tana, then hit Streets of Rage to finish.

WINNER: Aaron Henare at 11:13. (***)

(Wells’s Analysis: This likely will look to be a shock to new or lapsed fans, but Tanahashi is in the give-back portion of his career back home in Japan, and hasn’t had a winning record in the tournament since winning it all four years ago. Henare benefits greatly from this win, though it could easily be his only one in a block with pretty significant star power. He also got the lion’s share of the offense in this match, so they’re not going halfway here)

(7) WILL OSPREAY vs. EL PHANTASMO – D Block match

Phantasmo stands to be one of the most intriguing figures in this year’s tournament, as his promotion to the Heavyweight ranks was somewhat sudden and surprising. Ospreay and Takagi certainly look to be the only possible winners in a relatively weak block.

Ospreay exploded in with a dropkick, then hit another for two after a brief excursion out of the ring. Ospreay hit some chops. ELP couldn’t finish a rana, and Ospreay dropped him on his neck on the ropes, then laid him out again. ELP tried to fight back into it and Ospreay chopped him to the mat in a corner. ELP finally managed a cross-body and he covered for two. Ospreay bailed and ELP hit a tope. Phantasmo added some chops on the outside, then hit a springboard moonsault as well to some “ooooh”s. The ref finally started counting and action went back inside.

Phantasmo threw some forearms in the corner. Ospreay tried to match the flurry, but was staggered. Hard Irish whip by ELP. Phantasmo put Ospreay in the tree of woe and hit him with some boots. He ran the length of the ring to hit a basement dropkick and kept bringing the crowd into it, without the usual gimmick of intentionally messing with the timing of the claps and cheers. Phantasmo snapped on a headlock. The two exchanged some reversals and Ospreay hit an overhead kick to get a breather. Ospreay threw some combo kicks to lay out Phantasmo. Ospreay hit a spinning backbreaker and covered for two.

Ospreay went for a Rude Awakening and the two exchanged reversals. Neckbreaker by ELP, followed by an elbow drop. ELP tried a powerbomb but Ospreay turned it into a back body-drop and the two sold for a moment. When they got to their feet, they did a forearm exchange. Both guys brought their full attitudes into it and it added a lot to the exchange. The forearms intensified. Lightning-quick reversals led to a cutter by Ospreay, then the OsCutter reversed by Phantasmo into a pinning predicament for two. Ospreay thwarted a superkick and hit a hard forearm to the back of Phantasmo’s head. He set up Hidden Blade. Phantasmo tried a rana but Ospreay hit a powerbomb for two. Powerbomb varietal by Ospreay for two.

Ospreay went up but ELP crotched him on the top buckle. Phantasmo went up the corner as well and hit a top rope rana. He went up for Thunder Kiss, but Ospreay moved and he missed. Robinson Special by Ospreay. Ospreay missed OsCutter and ELP hit the Sudden Death superkick for a long two. ELP tried CR2 but Ospreay turned it into a rollup. They exchanged rollups. Ospreay hit a hook kick and then missed the OsCutter. After a couple more misses, Ospreay hit the Hidden Blade to finish.

WINNER: Will Ospreay at 15:05. (****)

(Wells’s Analysis: Extremely strong work as the two men fit 25 minutes of action into 15. As the heel favorite to win his block, Ospreay was likely enough to win this. For his part, having good matches is the main focus for Phantasmo, and the first one is out of the way, though it was a given this would deliver. He’s kind of in the same situation Ospreay himself was in his first G1, where he lost a lot but was just paying some dues in the Heavyweight division before being pushed as a legitimate threat. I don’t see Phantasmo going to the same heights, but it’s possible his character work could help him visit the main event at times)

(8) SANADA vs. JAY WHITE (w/Gedo) – B Block match

Charlton mentioned that the last time a sitting champion won the G1, it was Kensuke Sasaki from the B Block, where White sits tonight. White messed with the fans to open, trying to get them to chant “Sanada” since they still can’t phonate right now, so they just clapped in time to Sanada’s name. White bailed and jawed with Sanada before any contact. Sanada held the ropes open for White, who went in and kept chanting. The two finally locked up a couple of minutes in and Sanada worked a side chancery. Rope run and some quick reversals. Sanada dropkicked White from the ring. White kept his distance from Sanada multiple times until Sanada missed a plancha and White snapped him back onto the barricade. White necked Sanada on the barricade again, then ran him into barricades a couple more times.

White rolled Sanada in after a moment and got just one. White put the boots to Sanada, then threw a right to the ribs and covered for two. White preened and fixed his hair for the camera, then taunted the crowd again. White threw some blocks in a corner, then worked a waistlock on the mat. He feigned sleep to make it look like it was easy. Sanada got to his feet and White threw a fist to the midsection, then hit a knife-edge chop to lay out Sanada again. White threw some “2 sweet” chops to Sanada’s chest. After some reversals, Sanada hit a basement dropkick to finally get a moment of rest.

Sanada kipped up to cheers. He laid out White with an ax-handle, then an arm drag. He tried a Paradise Lock, but White kicked him away. Sanada hit a rana, and White rolled through but Sanada rolled through again and managed the Paradise Lock. Sanada asked for the crowd to get into it and they obliged as White wriggled helplessly. He finally hit the dropkick after more taunting than usual and covered for just one. Quick reversals and standing switches led to a DDT by White and both guys took some time again. White hit a running uppercut and a Bladebuster for two.

White hit a deadlift German, then a uranage for a long two. White taunted Sanada like he was cradling a baby. Sanada backed White into a corner and hit some back elbows. Irish whip, reversed, and White knocked Sanada off the apron and to the floor. Back inside, Sanada hit the TKO but couldn’t capitalize as he sold on the mat. Sanada snapped on Skull End, but Gedo jumped to the apron and took referee Red Shoes Unno’s focus. White crotched Sanada on the second rope. After some selling, Sanada threw some rights as White begged for more. White threw a big chop and an uppercut. As Sanada fell, his foot shot up and he accidentally (in kayfabe) clipped White in the nuts. Sanada went for his finishing moonsault and White moved. As White complained, Sanada rolled him up for two, then rolled him up in the O’Connor Roll for a believable near-fall. Sanada hit a TKO for another long two.

Sanada went up, but White popped up and crotched him on the top. The two exchanged rapid reversals until Sanada hit another rollup for a very long two. Sanada tried Skull End and again, the two reversed relentlessly. As Sanada went for another Skull End, White thumbed him in the eye and followed up by catching Sanada with a Blade Runner.

WINNER: Jay White at 18:07. (****1/4)

(Wells’s Analysis: It’s sick how well these two match up. Their big moves complement one another perfectly, leading to thrilling reversals. Since it was the opening bout of the block, it was believable that either guy would get the win, though champions – and especially heel champions – almost always start with a number of wins. Sanada has had some great tournaments, but is mired in a holding pattern over the last couple of years and could use another breakout moment or tournament)

(9) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. JEFF COBB – A Block match

Excellent choice for main event of opening night, as these two were the story of their block last year. Cobb rattled off eight wins to start the tournament, but Okada remained one win behind him until winning in their match on the final night to win via tiebreaker, then went on to beat Kota Ibushi in the final to win the tournament.

The two soaked up the cheers to open. Collar and elbow led to Cobb backing Okada to a rope and doing Okada’s taunt. A second tie-up led to Cobb tossing Okada, who bailed to the outside. Okada reentered, threw a knee and worked a headlock. Rope run and a block by Okada barely moved Cobb. A second one did the same. A third was ineffective. Okada ran for a fourth and Cobb laid Okada out. Cobb caught a running Okada and dumped him with a backdrop. Okada bailed again as Cobb slapped his hands at a job well done.

Cobb went out to follow and threw some palm strikes. He clubbed Okada up against a barricade, then charged him into it. Cobb casually stepped on and over Okada. Cobb entered the ring and the ref started the count. Okada reached the ring at about 14. Cobb threw some ax-handles, then stood on a grunting Okada for a moment. Cobb threw some forearms and hit a running vertical suplex and covered for two. Cobb picked up Okada into a bear hug. Okada tried clubbing himself free, but Cobb slammed him down. Cobb elbowed Okada in the head. Okada reached his feet and threw some rights. Cobb threw a double chop into Okada’s throat. Okada tried a suplex and the two exchanged suplex attempts for a moment until Okada instead hit a DDT. Both guys sold. Kevin Kelly said this would be the story of the block, as Okada would be challenged by a lot of monsters who would thwart some of his power moves.

Okada hit a flapjack on a charging Cobb. Cobb reached a rope as Okada snapped on the Money Clip. Cobb bailed and Okada followed, then charged Cobb into a barricade. The two exchanged momentum until Okada hit a DDT on the outside. The two sold for a long while before Okada tossed Cobb back into the ring at 17. Okada reentered and hit a neckbreaker for two. More quick reversals and escapes led to a Cobb dropkick and more selling.

Cobb hit a huge flying back elbow in a corner. He yanked Okada from the mat into a spin cycle. I’ve seen him do that multiple times, but it never gets less impressive. Cobb deadlifted Okada from the second buckle into a planned superplex. Okada shoved Cobb from the buckle, but Cobb hit a tall dropkick that shocked the announcers. Cobb went up and deadlifted Okada into a gut-wrench suplex. Standing moonsault got two for Cobb. I can’t believe what he’s capable of.

Cobb called for Tour of the Islands. Okada hit a shotgun dropkick on the rebound. Cobb reversed a gut-wrench into a tombstone. He wanted another, but Okada reversed and hit his own. Both guys sold again. Okada snapped on the Money Clip very briefly but Cobb went to a corner to break. Okada hit a backbreaker and snapped on the Money Clip again, but Cobb quickly got to a rope. Full body slam by Okada. Okada hit a flying elbow, then did the rainmaker pose. He tried to uncork for the Rainmaker, but Cobb fought it off. Dropkick by Okada, and he missed a Rainmaker and Cobb hit one instead. Both guys sold again.

Okada threw a right, but couldn’t follow up. Cobb lifted him up and Okada threw more forearms. Cobb hit a big haymaker that dropped Okada. Cobb went for Tour of the Islands at the 20 minute mark and Okada punched his way out of it. Okada hit a spinning Rainmaker and tried to hit the real version, but Cobb went in with a headbutt to shut it down. Tour of the Islands, blocked, enzuigiri and a side slam by Okada. Rainmaker finished.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada at 21:29. (****3/4)

(Wells’s Analysis: Well, they fooled me. I thought Cobb would get a win here after last year’s failure to do so, but this is likely a good sign for Cobb given booking, as block winners sometimes eat a pin in a big match early. Even if not, he has yet another great match to point to as he hovers near the main event scene in New Japan. An absolutely excellent main event that shouldn’t be missed even if you don’t have the time for full shows)

-Okada took the mic. Chris Charlton translated. Okada said G1 belongs in the summer, and the sweat on his body is very much a G1 sweat. He said it was just the first monster beating in the monster block. He said it was tough, but fun, so line ’em up. He said it was a little bit cooler than Tokyo but had gotten pretty hot, and they’ll bring the heat tomorrow and he hopes to see everyone then. He said G1 has just gotten started and there’s so much more to come from New Japan Pro Wrestling and Kazuchika Okada.

FINAL THOUGHTS: What an excellent show to start the tournament. As usual, New Japan threw out some big matches to open the tournament on their best foot, and every match delivered on expectations or better. I’m also digging the undercard, with more matches that clip along a little bit faster. This tournament will likely reach a point where it drags in the middle (Yujiro Takahashi is in it, after all) but they’ve effectively delivered a great first show that will add interest to the entire tournament to come. Tyler Sage will hit you with the next night of coverage tomorrow, followed by some unfortunate off days. I’ll be back in ten days for the sixth night of block action. Cheers.