Killer Kross talks character strategy with Scarlett

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Killer Kross says that he and Scarlett listen intently to their audience when cultivating a character strategy.

In a CBS Sports interview, Kross talked about the importance of listening the audience that he and Scarlett have to help determine direction for their characters.

“But so people understand where I’m coming from because stories always get taken out of context. Things that you say are always readdressed,” Kross said. “They have one liners, they put them online and they try to turn things into something that they’re not. Scarlett and I know what people want to see out of us. We see people, thousands of people, almost every single weekend at live shows, meet and greets, we’re out in public, traveling around with people all the time. People tell us what they want to see out of us. Her and I have always operated from creating from that place. We’re not doing stuff because it’s like, ‘Hey, we think this is cool. Let’s just shove it down their throats.’ We have an idea, let’s let people get a taste of it and let’s see how they feel about it. Let’s create from what they want to see out of us.

“That’s always worked for us. I don’t want to become married into a professional situation where I’m at the mercy of someone else’s idea when I can see that there are limitations on this and there’s no end game as to an idea that’s being suggested. To put it more politely or more accurately, if I can’t see this landing me to where I want to be in my long term career goals, I’m going to politely and respectfully decline and suggest another solution or idea. I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with that. I think people are too afraid to do that these days because sometimes there’s a scarcity of work for some people. They get scared or uncomfortable. They’re insecure and say no. I think it’s okay to say no sometimes and suggest another direction.”