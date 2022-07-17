Jim Ross says AEW stars have the best schedule in the history of the business

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jim Ross believes that the schedule AEW superstars keep is the best of all time.

On the Grillin JR Podcast, Ross spoke about the AEW schedule and called it the best in the history of the business due to a lack of house shows.

“AEW, we don’t even do the house shows,” Ross said of the talent schedule. “Our guys work a travel day and a production day, so they’ve got one of the best schedules in the history of pro wrestling, and are making good money in AEW, and their longevity is going to increase, I think we’ll see. I think what’s always going to be great for us, as far as recruiting talent, is the fact that we’ve got a schedule that’s family-friendly for the talent. For the first time ever.”

Ross has taken on a smaller role with the AEW announce team. He’s joined AEW PPV’s and AEW Dynamite in the middle of the show to keep things fresh.

Jim Ross has been the commentator for AEW Dynamite since the show began in October of 2019.

CATCH-UP: Backstage news on Cora Jade heel turn