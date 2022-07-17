7/17 NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX RESULTS – DAY 2: Sage’s report on Shigo Takagi vs. Juice Robinson, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kenta, Ishii vs. Taichi, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING G1 CLIMAX 32 – DAY 2 – ALL BLOCKS

JULY 17, 2022

HOKKAIDO, JAPAN AT HOKKAIDO PREFECTURAL SPORT CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NJPWWORLD.COM

EDITOR’s Note – The non-G1 matches have the winners and time, but are minimal in detail in order to get the show report done as soon as possible.

(1) TOM LAWLOR & ROYCE ISSACS vs. YOSHI HASHI & DAVID FINLAY

David Finlay tagged himself in on two separate occasions, to the dismay of Yoshi Hashi. Finlay hit a neck breaker on Issacs to get the win.

WINNER: David Finlay & Yoshi Hashi in 7:00

(2) BAD LUCK FALE & EL PHANTASMO vs. LANCE ARCHER & TAKA MICHINOKU

This match was a set up for the upcoming Bad Luck Fale and Lance Archer G1 bout. As a result, the combination of the two of them was few and far between. El Phantasmo hit a super kick to pin Taka Michinoku.

WINNER: El Phantasmo & Bad Luck Fale in 9:00

(3) HOUSE OF EVIL vs. UNITED EMPIRE

WINNER: United Empire in 12:00

(4) JAY WHITE & CHASE OWENS vs. TAMA TONGA & JADO

WINNER: JAY WHITE & CHASE OWENS in 9:00

(5) TANAHASHI & OKADA & GOTO vs. NAITO & SANADA & BUSHI

WINNER: TANAHASHI & OKADA & GOTO in 8:00

(6) TOMOHIRO ISHII vs. TAICHI

A collar and elbow tie up started the bout, with each man hitting a chops, Taichi hit a straight punch to the face of Ishii and dropped him. Ishii popped up soon after and hit a forearm to send Taichi to the mat. Ishii then dominated for several minutes, with the referee pulling him off of Tachi many times.

Tachi stared to pepper in some leg kicks, but was thwarted to start, as Ishii countered and took Taichi to the mat. When both men got back up they traded kicks and chops, Ishii worked the match back into the corner and was pulled off again, as teh ref checked on Taichi. After this Taichi finally hit a kick combo and sent Ishii to the mat, as Taichi circled his downed body.

Ishii did get up and hit a suplex to give him some time to rest. The back and forth continued as Ishii tried and succeeded with Power moves. Taichi hit crucial kicks to keep his opponent from winning. Taichi then hit a kick to the face and then a last ride for a near fall. Taichi then countered an Ishii attack into a scoop slam for another near fall.

Taichi hit a backdrop after both men were down again, for a near fall. Taichi set up his finisher and Ishii hit a head strike and a head kick to prevent that. After that Ishii hit a sliding lariat for a near fall on Taichi. Ishii then set up the brain buster, but Taichi countered and hit a kick. Ishii hit a head strike, Taichi hit an elbow and then Black Mephisto, for the pinfall.

WINNER: Taichi in 16:00

(7) TORU YANO vs. JONAH

Toru Yano went immediately to the corner and got the crowd to chant friendship as he handed Jonah the towel. Jonah attacked, but Yano was able to choke Jonah and get a quick two count. Jonah battled back and pulled tape out of Yano’s pants. Yano slapped Jonah in the back, then rolled to the outside and acted injured. Jonah then slammed Yano into the barricade and hit a head strike.

After a prolonged beatdown, Yano took off the turnbuckle and made Jonah run into the exposed metal for a two count. Jonah the counted and hit a rolling shoulder tackle. This was followed by a back looking (in that it didn’t hit) low blow and a suplex by Yano. Jonah hit a senton for a near fall on Yano.

Jonah then went to the top rope, but Yano rolled to the outside. Here at the 15 second count Yano got out of a slam attempt by Jonah and rolled in the ring and beat the contour as Jonah did not. Yano won via count out.

WINNER: Toru Yano in 9:00

(8) ZACK SABRE JR. vs. KENTA

The match started with a nose to nose, ZSJ pushed Kenta and then Kenta responded with a punch. The two then tried more intense strikes until Zack grabbed the foot of Kenta on a flat foot to the face attempt. Kenta sent Zack to the outside and worked him outside for a minute or so.

Back in the ring, Kenta was working Sabre Jr. on the apron, ZSJ was able to tie Kenta’s legs in the ropes and the Red Shoes stopped the hold with a 5 count. ZSJ then sent Kenta to the outside and tied Kenta’s ankle in a similar hold in the metal barrier at ringside. Sabre Jr. had sustained offense for several minutes.

Eventually the men were back in the ring and then traded kicks to the back. With each man willingly sitting down in the ring and welcoming running kicks. After a number of kicks from each, Sabre faked a kick and did a head submission on Kenta that transitioned into a series of arm, wrist and finger holds that ended with ZSJ working the shoulder of Kenta.

While Sabre had wrist control, Kenta hit defensive forearms and was able to break free and hit a power slam to end his opponents assault. Kenta then took off a turnbuckle and tossed Sabre into the exposed metal. Kenta then hit a DDT into the top rope and then a lariat off the top rope for a two count.

Kenta had a tiger hold locked, but Sabre Jr. was able to fight out and locked in a submission hold and put Kenta in a pinning position for a two count. Both men were separated, with ZSJ getting up first, he promptly hit kicks to the chest of a kneeling Kenta. But, Kenta was up quickly and he laid in stiff shots as well. The exchange ended as Sabre Jr. hit a drop kick right at the 15 minute mark of the match.

Both men traded forearms and upper cuts in another test of pride. Kenta then hit the Green Killer DDT in the ropes as he tricked ZSJ into the position. Kenta then hit multiple drop kicks in the corner and then a double stomp off the top rope for a near fall. Kenta set up the GTS, but Sabre bounced out and hit really hard slaps on Kenta to keep himself safe. Kenta tried another GTS, but Sabre fought out and put Kenta in a hold.

Sabre locked in a cobra twist then a full nelson, then into a leg hold and then an ankle lock. Kenta rolled Sabre into the exposed turnbuckle and then hit a big knee for a near fall on Sabre Jr. Kenta then hit another running knee and pulled up Sabre Jr before the three count, and hit another and did the same. Kenta could have won twice but picked up ZSJ and continued the beatdown.

Sabre Jr. countered the strikes and locked in a hold and forced Kenta to tap out.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. in 22:00

(9) SHINGO TAKAGI vs. JUICE ROBINSON (2:53)

Juice Robinson attacked Shingo Takagi before the match started, Juice called for the bell to ring and it did. The two men then went to the outside as Juice sent Shingo flying into the barricade. Juice continued with another Irish whip into the barricade. Shingo powered up after this and slammed Juice to the floor and dropped his face on the ring apron.

Back in the ring, Shingo remained in control and went for a cover, but it only yielded him a one count. Shingo brought Juice to the apron and tried to set up a Death Valley Driver, Juice countered and tried to apply the same move, but both men were too fresh to have the move applied.

On the outside, Juice slammed Shingo into the barrier again and then picked him up and slammed him on said barrier. Juice then hit a lariat and rolled in the ring, then called for the count to start. Shingo was able to beat the count and Juice pounced on the still weary Shingo. Juice was in control for several minutes. Shingo was able to hit some elbows to appear to break out of the martial subjugation that Juice was inflicting. But, Juice hit a leg lariat and got a two count.

Shingo then powered up by getting punched in the face, Shingo then hit a suplex to leave both men laying on the mat. Shingo was up first and hit a body slam and a senton. Takagi then pumped up the crowd and hit stomp punches and then a DDT on Juice.

After a few slower moments Juice was able to regain control of the match, and both men were on the middle rope, on opposite sides of the turnbuckle. Juice won an exchange up there and hit a superplex. Juice then hit a full nelson bomb and a full stack ending in a near fall for Shingo. Juice went for a leg lariat, he was caught by Shingo, but juice reversed it and hit a move. Juice then tried his finisher, but Shingo countered with a reverse slam of his own.

Shingo then hit a wheel barrow suplex, then a sliding lariat for a near fall on Juice at the 15 minute mark. Juice tried for a pin, but the referee saw him pulling the tights of Shingo and the fall count was stopped. Shingo then hit a forearm in the ropes and a running lariat for the near fall on Juice.

Both men were in the middle of the ring and traded strikes and chops. Juice hit a Pulp Friction for a near fall, he then hit a running lariat. Shingo then hit one of his own as both men were now in bad shape. Shingo dodged to hooks and hit a lariat sending Juice and himself to the mat. Shingo then set up Last of the Dragon, Juice battled out and hit some forearms. Juice hit another Pulp Friction and pinned Shingo.

WINNER: Juice Robinson in 23:00