The Rock comments on daughter debut in NXT

The Rock praised his daughter for her recent debut in NXT.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Rock spoke on his daughter, Ava Raine, and her journey in the wrestling business as the first-ever fourth generation wrestler.

“She’s made history,” The Rock said of his daughter. “Very, very proud of her. She is fiercely independent and it’s very important for her to make her own way, blaze her own trail, blaze her own path. She doesn’t come to me looking for a lot, which, I respect that, and I’m here watching and supporting.”

Raine recently made her debut on the NXT house show loop and cut an in-ring promo on her plans for NXT. The Rock is a former world champion, but hasn’t appeared on WWE television in years.

