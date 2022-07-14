WWE to drop PG rating for Raw starting Monday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The TV-PG rating for WWE Monday Night Raw reportedly will be dropped on July 18. The upcoming episode of Raw on Monday will have a TV-14 rating.

Andrew Zarian reported the news and confirmed the change to Raw. The report does not indicate whether or not Smackdown would be affected by this move.

Logan Paul is set to make his WWE return on Monday’s episode of Raw. Paul recently signed a contract with WWE and is slated to be a part of Summerslam at the end of July. Paul teamed with The Miz at WrestleMania 38, but Miz turned on him after they won their match.

This week on Raw, Brock Lesnar returned and the main event featured a tag team match between Bobby Lashley & Riddle against Seth Rollins & Theory.

Summerslam airs live on Peacock on July 30. Announced matches for the show include Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

