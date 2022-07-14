Big E says he’s ok if he doesn’t wrestle ever again

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Big E says he is content with not wrestling ever again if that is what ends up on the horizon for him after injuring his neck in March.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Big E spoke about his health, potential timetable, and his mindset on not wrestling anymore.

“It’s one of those wait and see things,” Big E said of a potential return to wrestling. “(My doctor) suggested that we look at this thing in a year and that’s after looking at my last set of scans. I don’t know whether I’ll be back in March at 100% or they’ll look at it and say hey, maybe you should be doing something else with your life. So, for me right now, March of next year is very far off, so I don’t want to spend a lot of time worrying or stressing about that. I’m just kind of living my life.

“I think so,” Big E said of being content not wrestling ever again. “Honestly, my philosophy as a human being is learning to be content with whatever life brings you. I’m so grateful to not be in a wheelchair, but if I was, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That’s just how I’m programmed.”

Big E injured his neck in a botched spot on Smackdown during a match with Ridge Holland. He is a multiple time tag team champion in WWE and has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and WWE Championship.

Yesterday, Big E announced that he would be involved in WWE’s upcoming talent tryout in Nashville during WrestleMania weekend.

CATCH-UP: Sasha Banks not accepting wrestling bookings until 2023