WWE set to hold tryouts over Summerslam weekend

WWE will hold a three day tryout in Nashville during Summerslam weekend at the end of July. The company issued the news via press release on Wednesday morning.

The three-day event, presented by Pure Life Water, begins Wednesday, July 27, at the Wildhorse Saloon, a 60,000-square-foot live music and event venue and staple of downtown Nashville. WWE will host more than 50 male and female participants with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, track and field, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer and dance. Athletes will partake in performance evaluations, individual and group promo evaluations, in-ring technical sessions and sit-down interviews as part of the tryout process. The invite-only event features several athletes who attended 2022 NFL Rookie Mini Camps. WWE hosted its first-ever talent tryout exclusively consisting of former college athletes ahead of WrestleMania 38 in April. That inaugural event led to WWE signing more than 20 athletes who will start their developmental process at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando prior to SummerSlam.

For the first time, WWE will sell tickets to fans for this tryout event. Those tickets go on-sale this Friday at 1pm EST and cost $20.

Summerslam airs live on Peacock from Nissan Stadium on Saturday July 30. Announced matches for the show include Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed Universal Championship, The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

