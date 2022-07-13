SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The booking strategy and purpose of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship has finally been framed and confirmed.

In an interview on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox show, Khan opened up as to what the All-Atlantic Championship means and how it will live in the AEW ecosystem.

“We have a great All-Atlantic Champion in Pac and the way he’s defending the title now, it’s going to be a little different than the way some of our other champions have,” Khan said of the new title. “Pac is defending this title around the world. He’s a fighting champion. We have a lot of fighting champions in AEW who are fighting on Dynamite, Rampage every week, and also on PPV. Pac won that title on PPV at Forbidden Door, but we’ll see if he comes back to America as the All-Atlantic Champion because he’s scheduling defenses oversees that I signed off on and really encouraged.”

Pac’s firs title defense was in RevPro against Shota Umino. Umino wrestled at Forbidden Door as part of Team Eddie Kingston opposite The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Pac won the championship in a fatal four-way match with Miro, Malaki Black, and Clark Connors.

