AEW to announce All Out details this week on Dynamite

AEW will announce details for it’s September PPV event, All Out, this week on Dynamite. Tony Schiavone revealed that news on this week’s AEW Control Center.

WATCH NOW: Check out this week’s special #FyterFest edition of #AEW Control Center with @tonyschiavone24, previewing the huge week of action on #AEW from Savannah, GA!

▶️ https://t.co/PqbCRo9NvH pic.twitter.com/is0gMqhWGB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2022

All Out is a staple PPV event on the calendar and has been since the company’s inception in 2019. Last year on the show, C.M. Punk made his pro wrestling return and defeated Darby Allin. Last year’s show also featured the debuts of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.

This week, Tony Khan will present it’s first of two Fyter Fest episodes of AEW Dynamite. The show will feature Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship, Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title match, a triple threat World Tag Team Championship with The Young Bucks defending the titles against Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs.

All Out will take place this year on September 3.

