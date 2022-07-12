News Ticker

Mick Foley signs new Legends contract with WWE

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 12, 2022

Mick Foley (art credit Travis Beaven © PWTorch)
WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, has signed a new Legends contract with WWE. Foley revealed the news in a social media video in-conjunction with Pro Wrestling Tees offering a special sale on his merchandise.

Foley last appeared on WWE television in 2019. He is a former world champion in WWE and entered the Hall of Fame in 2013. Currently, Foley is working on a podcast about his career with Conrad Thompson called, Foley is Pod.

