Mick Foley signs new Legends contract with WWE

WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, has signed a new Legends contract with WWE. Foley revealed the news in a social media video in-conjunction with Pro Wrestling Tees offering a special sale on his merchandise.
Why Are Mick Foley T-Shirts Leaving #PWTees? Find Out Why Directly From Mick & Shop His Store Before 7/31: https://t.co/7OtKp0xwKQ@RealMickFoley #HardcoreLegend #Mankind #CactusJack #DudeLove pic.twitter.com/zhUC4WjhgV
— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) July 12, 2022
Foley last appeared on WWE television in 2019. He is a former world champion in WWE and entered the Hall of Fame in 2013. Currently, Foley is working on a podcast about his career with Conrad Thompson called, Foley is Pod.
