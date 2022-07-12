SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 is being headlined by an NXT Women’s Championship match.

NXT Champion, Mandy Rose, will defend her title against Roxanne Perez. Perez won the Women’s Breakout Tournament and earned a shot at the title whenever she wanted. Last week on the show, Perez announced that she would be cashing in on that opportunity this week. Last week on the specialty Great American Bash episode of NXT 2.0, Perez and Cora Jade defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Rose has been champion since last year’s Halloween Havoc event in October. Rose defeated Raquel Rodriguez to win the title — her first in NXT.

Other announced matches for this week’s show include Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa and Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews. In addition, we’re likely to get fallout from last week’s main event NXT Championship match between Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes.

After a back and forth match, Breakker defeated Grimes with a spear.

