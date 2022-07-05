7/5 NXT “THE GREAT AMERICAN BASH” REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on Breakker vs. Grimes, Hayes vs. Waller, and more (including four title matches)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT 2.0 “THE GREAT AMERICAN BASH” REPORT

JULY 5, 2022

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a hype video of different NXT wrestlers talking up matches at a pool party somewhere. Brooks Jensen daydreamed about Ariana Grace and Sloane Jacobs. Sanga had a big announcement: CANNONBALL! He landed right on Duke Hudson. Jensen and Josh Briggs were on grill duty. The whole thing was…something.

-Vic Joseph said it’s a summer tradition as sweet as apple pie. Roxanne Perez made her entrance first, then Cora Jade. Toxic Attraction made their entrance after, including Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, who was not scheduled for a match on this PLE-lite.

(1) TOXIC ATTRACTION (c) (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne w/Mandy Rose) vs. ROXANNE PEREZ & CORA JADE – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Joseph said the challengers were the summer’s “feel-good story,” and Wade Barrett disagreed (I agree with Barrett). Jayne and Jade began the match in a collar-and-elbow tie up where they traded taking each other to the mat while maintaining the hold. Jayne forced Jade into the ropes, but was rolled up for a two-count. Jayne went for her leaping neckbreaker, but Jade caught her and shoved her away. Jade went for her lifting knee against the ropes, but Jayne caught that. Jade was able to take control and land another two-count, but Dolin tagged in and took control until Jade was able to tag in Perez. Jade made a tag, but Jayne distracted the ref. As the ref put admonished Jade, Dolin rammed Perez into Jayne’s knee and they took control. [c]

Dolin was in control as they returned, taking it to a dazed-looking Perez. Perez fought back with a slap, but Dolin hit a headbutt and whipped Perez into a neutral corner. Perez evaded and hit a stacked rollup for a two-count, but Dolin floored her with a lariat. She hit a series of the short, quick kicks to the face as Rose taunted Perez from outside; the ref yelled to Rose, “Don’t touch her!” Dolin covered for a two-count, then rammed Perez into their corner and tagged in Jayne.

Jayne hit a chop and locked in a sub in the middle of the ring. Perez flipped and kicked out, but both women hit simultaneous forearms then pump kicks (Jayne may have landed funny on her right leg). The other two tagged in as Jade came in hot to a lukewarm crowd response. Jade hit the rising knee in the corner for a two-count as Jayne finally hit her feet in the corner. Dolin hit a counter ripcord forearm and tagged in Jayne. Jade evaded Jayne and struck Dolin, then a snap mare for a two-count to Jayne (has anyone every legitimately tried to end a match with a snap mare?). Perez tagged in and they hit a missile dropkick-legsweep combo for a two-count. Jade tagged in and hit a big kick. Rose pulled the ref out as she went for the pin, then kicked out Rose. Jade reversed a pin and the ref ran in for a two-count.

Perez tagged in, but she bumped too early on Jayne’s neckbreaker. Dolin tagged in and hit a running power STO for a two-count as Jade broke up the count. Jayne deposited Jade outside, but Jade was late on spearing herself and Jayne outside in what ended up being a sloppy spot. Perez then hit Dolin with Pop Rocks for the victory in what turned out to feel like a rushed and lackluster finish.

WINNER: Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade at 10:30 (Pop Rocks) to become the NEW NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion

-They showed Bron Breakker walking in the parking lot earlier as someone asked about his shoulder (doesn’t he know the parking lot is so damn dangerous?!). They they hyped his NXT Men’s Championship match with Cameron Grimes as Joseph and Barrett stood ringside, transitioning to Tony D’Angelo and The Family. He said he had to make a tough decision last week as he spoke to Legado del Fantasma without Santos Escobar. He said showed Escobar is in the hospital as he took care of him for laughing at “Tony D.” D’Angelo said the only person putting in work is Elektra Lopez, “18 percent increase at the docks.” Lopez said to check on Escobar.

-Wes Lee made his entrance. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: This seemed like the obvious outcome once the match was announced, and now the story should be on building toward Perez and Rose since Perez still has that shot from winning the Breakout Tournament. The question is will Perez still be Tag Team Champion with the potential to become double champion, or do they lose the championship before then? The match had a few, but significant, clunky moments, and even Pop Rocks still looks like Perez takes more of the bump than her opponent.)

-They returned with a Pretty Deadly vignette as Kit Wilson and Elton Prince put over each other’s looks. They said the fashion forward movement comes from Essex, not Paris, and said Essex is a metropolis, “You wouldn’t get caught dead drinking beer.” Prince used it to shift to the “swamp rats” Briggs and Jensen and mocked their Southernness.

-Trick Williams made his entrance in a white boxing robe with black accents and boxing gloves around his neck; the back of his robe and his tights said “The Greatest.”

(2) WES LEE vs. TRICK WILLIAMS (w/Carmelo Hayes) – Singles match

Carmelo Hayes was squirting water into Williams’ mouth like he was a second in boxing, giving me a nice chuckle. Williams powered Lee down, then mocked him and shoved him into the corner. Williams went for a biel and Lee almost landed on his feet, but over-rotated. He then took Williams down, who retreated to the corner. Both men then went for different types of whirling kicks, but Lee hit a rana and a leaping kick to send Williams into the corner. Hayes brought over some water, but gave Williams the stuff in the other bottle. Lee went for a kick, but Williams countered into a pump handle slam for a two-count.

The person on the mute button is being more heavy-handed today after last week’s little debacle. Williams wrenched on Lee in what amounted to a standing crossface. Lee grabbed the thumb to break the grip and fight out, then hit some strikes. Lee hit a rolling capoeira kick to send Williams outside. Willams hid behind a post and sprayed his hands with something; Joseph said it was rubbing alcohol after he threw it to them. Williams then rubbed his hands all in Lee’s face. He hit a big cyclone kick after for the victory as Joseph complained about the smell.

WINNER: Trick Williams at 3:47 (cyclone kick)

-They showed Tiffany Stratton in the back as she was getting her makeup and hair touched up. She asked for powder. Wendy Choo approached and threw powder in her face. Choo then sipped her drink and they seemed to have began their match during a split-screen which isn’t shown on the online USA player. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: That’s an angle that only works, really, for the viewers at home as it’s difficult for the live crowd to discern what Williams did to Lee. It’s clear this isn’t the end of this feud, and I still think it ends with Hayes vs. Lee for the North American Championship.)

(3) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. WENDY CHOO – Singles grudge match

They returned with the match already in progress, so time of the match will be televised. Stratton took Choo’s hand and slammed it into the post. She then hit an arm wringer, driving Choo into the mat. She focused on the left hand, sliding it across the top rope. Dueling chants rang out even though one is a heel; then again, the babyface has been acting like a heel. Stratton landed some chops, but Choo hit one of her own with her injured hand. Stratton came back with a running double stomp for a two-count, then worked the left hand again. She tore off a fake nail and tossed it aside. The temerity!

Choo fought back with strikes, then an overhead suplex throw. She stomped on both of Stratton’s hands, who screamed out about her nails. Choo hit her cartwheel forearm in the corner, then a second rope Naptime splash to a standing Stratton. Stratton then caught a running Choo with a pop-up powerbomb stacked pin for a close two-count. Stratton then lifted Choo, but Choo fought out. Stratton kicked her away and went for a powerbomb, but Choo countered with a rana. She then hit a full nelson slam for a two-count, but Choo immediately locked in a rear naked choke with one leg hooked. Stratton freed Choo’s leg, then tore at the left hand to counter, but Choo turned it into a brainbuster for a two-count. Choo went for a German, but Stratton landed on her feet and then stomped Choo’s left hand. She shotgunned Choo into the corner and then hit her rope-assisted twisting splash for the victory.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton at 5:07 televised online through the USA player (rope-assisted twisting splash)

-They shifted to McKenzie Mitchell in the back with Perez and Jade. Jade said she finally did it after trying for so long to become a champion, and she got to do it with her best friend. Perez said everything’s happening so fast and it’s surreal. They’re really hamming up the best friend part. They said it felt good to end Toxic Attraction’s reign. Perez then said she wants to end their reign once and for all and said she’s facing Rose next week as she cashes in her opportunity.

-They showed Breakker warming up in the locker room as Grimes approached asking about the shoulder and that he’s going to do whatever it takes to become champion. Breakker said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

-Apollo Crews made his way to the ring. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: For what was shown of the match, it worked a psychologically well-told story about Stratton working the left and eventually using that to lead to her finishing sequence. I just don’t know if Choo can go any higher than she’s already been saddled with this character. Stratton clearly keeps improving and would be a prime candidate to hold a TBS Championship-like title in NXT should yet another title be created. She’ll be Women’s Champion by next year’s Bash. Also, a rather tepid announcement for Perez’s title shot, and it only gives a week of build without an actual show to help build it because of tonight’s card.)

-Apollo Crews made his entrance as they returned to an OK crowd reaction that seemed better once he raised his fist.

APOLLO CREWS IN-RING PROMO

Crews said he wanted to share something real quick. He said for the last year he would get home and asked his kids what they thought. He said they said that wasn’t him and stopped watching altogether. However, he said since returning to NXT, his kids watch him every week. He said when he gets home and sees their faces and their excitement, it brings nothing but excitement to him and that they reignited his spark. He mentioned his two kids and said he loves them. He shifted, saying he’s been back a month and Xyon Quinn is right about one thing and that is NXT is different. Crews said what would happen if he stepped in the ring with D’Angelo or Nathan Frazer or Hayes or Grayson Waller. He said he knows he would make magic in the ring with Grimes and that Breakker- he was interrupted by Giovanni Vinci’s music!

Vinci stood at the entrance as his music played. He had a mic and said he noticed Crews left him off of the list. He said he doesn’t blame Crews since when he envisions what would happen between them, it doesn’t go well for Crews. He said he’ll outperform Crews, and in style. Crews said stop talking and get in this ring, “and we’ll go stride-for-stride right now.” Vinci said Crews has all of the people fooled, but not him. He’s dressed for a night out, not a night with all of the people. He said next week, Crews will find out just who the best athlete in NXT really is, and Crews will lose to Giovanni Vince, but it’ll give Crews seven days to come up with an excuse to tell his children.

-They cut to Mitchell in the back with Ivy Nile. Nile glared at Mitchell when she asked about imploding, and said they have healthy egos, but it’s Diamond Mine forever. She went over and broke up an argument between Tatum Paxley and Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Nile admonished Paxley and said tomorrow, 8:00 am in the dojo.

-Waller was in the locker room and told Hayes his mom loved the shirt, and Hayes’ autograph sold for 28 cents. He said he one thing left to steal. Hayes then said they used to be boys, but now that’s out the window because when you play Melo, you play yourself. He said Waller is common, but he is special because that’s all it is and that’s all it’s gonna be. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Aside from the Waller and Hayes, the two other promo segments there were a bit rough. While Crews and Vinci were just more uninteresting in their speaking, we know that their match next week, if given time, will be a fantastic match. Nile’s acting is still tough to watch, but I like that they’re still working that story between Paxley and Diamond Mine – if Diamond Mine exists after tonight.)

[HOUR TWO]

-They returned with another J.D. McDonagh vignette doing yoga and then driving a classic car. He was then being carried across a beach? They showed some footage from NXT UK as he narrated his intentions and that he’ll arrive next week.

-They showed Breakker in the back getting his shoulder looked at. He refused tape and walked away.

-Waller made his entrance first for the second of four title matches, three of the four happening in the second hour, presumably all three matches of the second hour and overrun. Hayes had a special entrance with Williams introducing him from the elevated concourse as some dramatic orchestral music played. Hayes had the Dream Team 1992 Team USA Basketball gear.

(4) CARMELO HAYES (c) (w/Trick Williams) vs. GRAYSON WALLER – North American Championship match

They both caught each other’s kicks, then traded quick leverage pins before punching each other simultaneously. Hayes then took control with a big lariat. Waller went for his rolling Stunner after retreating outside, but Hayes shoved him off. Waller taunted Hayes, then landed a discus forearm. Waller then went to the second rope, but took too long as Hayes leaped up and hit and enziguri, then another as he sat Waller in the ropes, then his Fade Away leaping leg drop to a draping Waller for a two-count. Waller was able to take control after he lifted Hayes to his shoulders in a seated position and then popped him up to slam him. Hayes retreated outside, but Waller ran and slit out to land a thunderous lariat to the chest. [c]

Waller had Hayes locked up in a sub when they returned. Both men are ostensibly heels, but Hayes just exudes cool and more easily draws the support of the crowd; the same applied here as Waller worked him. He taunted Hayes, who mushed him back, but got caught in a triangle attempt. He went back to Waller’s shoulders, but then escaped and hit his spinning crossface slam for a two-count, then immediately shifted to the sub. He rolled back to prevent Waller from hitting the ropes, but Waller leveraged back for a two-count and then cinched in the triangle. Hayes leveraged into a pin, but Waller kicked out and hit a furious leg lariat.

Both men retreated to corners and glared at each other, then met each other with strikes in the middle of the ring. Hayes took control and hit his springboard lariat. Waller evaded Hayes and hit a basement dropkick to the leg, then a rolling Unprettier(!) for a two-count. THAT was smooth by Waller. The crowd thought that should have been three, so Waller started to win them over. Waller evaded a tornado DDT and rolled immediately into his Stunner, but Hayes rolled outside. Waller went outside and rolled Hayes back inside, setting for his finisher. He went for it, but Williams got in his way. Suddenly, Lee jumped out from the crowd to take out Williams. Waller jumped back in only to get hit with a codebreaker. Hayes then hit his top rope scissors kick, which Joseph called Nothing but Net.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes at 11:43 (Nothing but Net) to retain the North American Championship

-They showed a QR code and said to scan, but I didn’t so I don’t know what it’s about, but check social media.

-Mitchell was in the back with Quinn, who cut her off and said Crews’ eyes are locked on the wrong person and should be on him. Quinn said he doesn’t mean to brag, but he’s box office. He said he’s Xyon Quinn and that he’s a future multi-time champion, “I promise you,” and that the future of NXT “is Xyon Quinn.”

-They showed Nile leading the four other members in a chant. Roderick Strong didn’t bump fists and just left for their entrance. He and Kemp entered first with Kemp still looking really, really good in that Diamond Mine blue singlet. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Easily the best match of the night thus far. There really weren’t any spots that looked clunky or mistimed, and the only one that may have been was seamlessly transitioned into Waller’s Stunner. I would hazard a guess and say Waller isn’t done with Hayes and Lee will face Williams again. We might get both next week. As always, Melo Don’t Miss.)