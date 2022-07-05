Smackdown ratings stay strong ahead of Money in the Bank

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s Smackdown drew an average of 2.1 million viewers. This is a 4% drop compared to the prior week. In the key adult 18-49 demographic, the show drew a 0.49 rating, a drop from 0.53 last week.

Smackdown on Friday was the final show before WWE’s Money in the Bank PLE. The main event of the show featured a fatal four-way “Last Chance” match with a spot in the men’s Money in the Bank tournament on the line. The Miz, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and Ezekiel collided in the match with Moss coming out on top and securing the spot.

Other matches and segments on the show included a six-woman tag team match that involved the competitors in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and a men’s battle royal. The show also featured The Viking Raiders destroying The New Day ahead of their scheduled match.

This week on Smackdown, Roman Reigns is slated to return. He hasn’t been on Smackdown since defeating Riddle to retain his WWE Undisputed World Championship. Also, Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will go face to face after Morgan beat her for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank. Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in the opportunity after Rousey beat Natalya to retain her title.

