News Ticker

AEW Rampage sees five-week high in viewership

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 5, 2022

AEW Rampage ratings increase over prior week
PHOTO CREDIT: Brody King Twitter and PWG
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage drew an average of 486,000 viewers, up from 422,000 last week and a five-week high for the show. In the adult 18-49 demo, the rating increased from a 0.12 to a 0.16.

Rampage was anchored by a specialty battle royal to crown a number one contender for Jon Moxley’s Interim AEW World Championship. Brody King from the House of Black eliminated Darby Allin to win the match. He’ll face Moxley on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite with the title on the line.

Other matches on the show included Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose. Storm defeated Rose, but after the match, Rose and Marina Shafir attacked her. AEW Women’s World Champion, Thunder Rosa, ran out to make the save. On Dynamite this week, Rose and Storm will team up to face Rose and Shafir in tag team action.

Also, The Young Bucks defeated Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto.

CATCH-UP: Smackdown ratings stay strong ahead of Money in the Bank

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*