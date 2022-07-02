SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has announced two major matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite.

After winning the Royal Rampage Battle Royal on Friday’s episode of Rampage, Brody King became the number one contender for Jon Moxley’s Interim World Championship. King will face Moxley for the title on Dynamite Wednesday night.

In addition, Wardlow will challenge Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship in a Street Fight. The match was made official on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wardlow told Sky he would fight all of America Top Team and Sky then suggested the Street Fight stipulation, which Wardlow accepted.

.@RealWardlow has challenged TNT Champion @ScorpioSky for his title, and this Wednesday, they'll battle it out for 'Jeanie' in a STREET FIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/pT14geodLH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2022

Jon Moxley won the Interim World Championship at Forbidden Door. Moxley beat Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event. C.M. Punk is still the AEW World Champion, but has been away from the company due to and injury to his foot.

