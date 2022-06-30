AEW Dynamite tops one million viewers with Blood and Guts special

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Blood & Guts special episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night drew and average of 1.o2 million viewers, an increase from last week’s 878,000 and a significant increase over the 761,000 from two weeks ago.

In the key adult 18-49 demographic, the rating increased from a 0.31 last week to a 0.36 this week. Males 18-49 and males 18-34 also increased over prior week.

This week’s episode featured a Blood and Guts match between The Jericho Appreciation Society and The Blackpool Combat Club. During the match, Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho were the two main attractions. Kingston tossed Sammy Guevara off the top of the Blood & Guts cage and through a table on the floor. In the end, Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli each had submissions locked in on their opponents while on the top of the cage. Castagnoli got the tap out for the victory.

Other matches this week on the show included Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page, Jade Cargill vs. Leila Grey for the TBS Championship, Luchasaurus vs. Serpentico, and more.

Cassidy defeated Page with a body slam, Cargill retained her title against Grey in a squash match, and Luchasaurus made his debut as a heel next to Christian Cage and was victorious.

