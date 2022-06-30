News Ticker

Logan Paul signs contract with WWE

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 30, 2022

Logan Paul signs with WWE
PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Social media megastar, Logan Paul, has signed an official contract with WWE. WWE revealed the news on social media Thursday afternoon.

Logan Paul has made multiple appearances with WWE. At WrestleMania 37, he served as a cornerman for Sami Zayn against Kevin Owens. At WrestleMania 38, Paul teamed with The Miz and was victorious. After the match, The Miz turned on Paul and dropped him to the mat with the Skull Crushing Finale.

This week on Monday Night Raw, The Miz announced that he and Paul would team up at Summerslam and that he attacked Paul to teach him a lesson.

CATCH-UP: AEW Dynamite tops one million viewers with Blood and Guts special

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*