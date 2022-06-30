Logan Paul signs contract with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Social media megastar, Logan Paul, has signed an official contract with WWE. WWE revealed the news on social media Thursday afternoon.

Logan Paul has made multiple appearances with WWE. At WrestleMania 37, he served as a cornerman for Sami Zayn against Kevin Owens. At WrestleMania 38, Paul teamed with The Miz and was victorious. After the match, The Miz turned on Paul and dropped him to the mat with the Skull Crushing Finale.

This week on Monday Night Raw, The Miz announced that he and Paul would team up at Summerslam and that he attacked Paul to teach him a lesson.

