SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Orange Cassidy’s new music fit him well and he had a really good showing in a rebound match against Ethan Page. The hot audience helped the perception of Cassidy quite a bit and like at Forbidden Door, there was an element of seriousness to the act that hasn’t shined bright enough yet. Accident? We’ll see.

-Yeah, I’m over the shock Christian Cage promos. He’s getting really good heat and simply doesn’t need to go down that road anymore in an effort to just be shocking out there.

-I’m in on Luchasaurus as a heel, just with a little more context. It’s a minor gripe, though, as the act and presentation looked great and major league.

-Jade Cargill continues to look like a million bucks out there and is AEW’s most impressive homegrown star to date. She’s in an interesting spot with the TBS Championship. Her trajectory is clearly toward being a world champion at some point, but with the TBS title in her grasp, she’ll need to lose that to do so. Cargill’s first loss has meaning and should be saved for someone that Tony Khan wants to build.

-I think The Acclaimed turned babyface in that segment with The Gunn Club. Makes sense, too, as they are essentially working for cheers at this point.

–Blood & Guts lived up to its moniker that’s for sure. The intense stuff in the ring played better for me than the stunt stuff on top of the cage, but it’s impossible to argue with that crowd reaction. AEW did a better job of shooting the Guevara bump off the cage, which made for a better, though obviously safe, spot.

CATCH-UP: 6/29 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Blood & Guts, Jade Cargill in action, Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. Danhausen and Mystery Partners