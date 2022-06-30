News Ticker

VIDEO: FIRESIDE CHAT INTERVIEW – Abe Riesman joins the show to talk Rita Chatterton New York Mag article

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 30, 2022

This week's episode of Fireside Chat is up and live
PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, interviews author, Abe Riesman, on the The Fireside Chat. Riesman discusses her Rita Chatterton New York Magazine piece, Vince McMahon, her upcoming book, whether Vince is a good guy or not, and more.

