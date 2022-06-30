SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JUNE 30, 2022 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TN AT THE NASHVILLE FAIRGROUNDS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from last week’s show.

-The Good Brothers and America’s Most Wanted talked backstage and went over to PCO. They urged him to join them. Vincent walked up and said he and PCO would face the Good Brothers tonight. He said Honor No More was the only place for PCO.

(1) CHRIS BEY vs. TREY MIGUEL vs. STEVE MACLIN vs. LAREDO KID

All the wrestlers were already in the ring. The winner of the match would go on to face Mike Bailey at Against All Odds tomorrow. Everyone fought in the ring, then Bey and Trey went at it. Laredo Kid got back in the ring and hit some moves. Maclin slammed him to the mat and took over on offense. Trey dropkicked Maclin, but Maclin came back with the Caught in the Crosshairs.

Bailey was shown backstage watching the match. Kid did a dive to the outside and Bey did a moonsault. Bey and Kid had an exchange in the ring. Trey gave Bey a stunner in the ropes and followed up with the double knees for the pin. [c]

WINNER: Trey Miguel in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good action but I would have liked to see it go longer. Good way to start the show on an exciting note. Typical X Division match where everyone has a chance to shine. Looking forward to Trey vs. Bailey.)

-Raven promo. He did a promo about the playground and talked about the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. He said it was supposed to be cruel and inhumane. Clips were shown of Moose and Sami Callihan. Raven said it would make him happy if someone gets hurt. He ended with an echoy “that was fun”.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the matches for Impact Wrestling Against All Odds and for tonight. They said Raven would be at the show tomorrow.

-The Influence joined the broadcast team. Madison Rayne still had her nose taped.

(2) GISELE SHAW vs. ROSEMARY (w/Taya Valkyrie)

Rosemary bit Shaw. Shaw had Rosemary in a headlock. Rosemary made a comeback and Shaw regrouped on the outside. [c]

They went back and forth for awhile and traded two counts. After a distraction from the Influence attacking Taya, Shaw got the pin on Rosemary. After the match The Influence and Shaw attacked Rosemary and threw her out of the ring. The Influence raised Shaw’s hand.

WINNER: Gisele Shaw in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match but it was broken up by the commercial. Putting Shaw with The Influence is a good move.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Mickie James backstage. Mickie talked about Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green. Deonna and Chelsea walked up and said that Mickie makes everything about her. Mickie attacked them. Mia Yim showed up and helped Mickie to run off Deonna and Chelsea. [c]

-Rosemary and Taya were backstage. Rosemary found a ring and did a chant. Father James Mitchell appeared out of nowhere. Rosemary asked him about Havok. Mitchell said he saw her wandering around. Rosemary told him to tell her the message “all hands on deck”. Mitchell said he wasn’t sure Havok wanted to come back, but he would tell her. He disappeared again.

(3) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. SAVANNAH EVANS (w/Tasha Steelz)

Evans overpowered Grace early. Grace fought right back. Grace knocked Evans down and sent her out of the ring. They fought on the outside and Evans choke slammed Grace on the apron and ran her into the ring post. Back in the ring, Evans choked Grace. Grace eventually made a comeback. Grace gave Evans the Muscle Buster and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An effective lead-up to tomorrow’s title match. The finisher was impressive. Evans continues to improve each time we see her.)

-Video package on Joe Doering, voiced over by Scott Hudson. Footage was included from Japan.

-Gia Miller sit down interview with Josh Alexander. He talked about winning the title, facing Doering, and speculated about Eric Young showing up.

(4) DOC GALLOWS & KARL ANDERSON (c) (w/James Storm) vs. VINCENT & PCO (w/Honor No More) – Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title Match

Vincent and Anderson started the match. PCO tagged in and fought Anderson. PCO and Vincent double teamed Anderson. PCO did a senton from the top rope to the apron on Anderson. Doc eventually made the hot tag and ran wild. PCO broke up the Magic Killer. PCO threw Doc into the post. Vincent missed a senton and Anderson rolled him up for the pin.

Honor No More attacked Doc, Anderson, and Storm after the match. Chris Harris ran in for the save. Honor No More told him to go home. As they closed in, Heath came out and got in the ring. He gave a pipe to Harris. Heath and Harris beat up HNM with the pipes. Eventually Matt Taven was left alone. Fans chanted “whoop his ass”. He got knocked out and the faces celebrated. [c]

WINNERS: Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun match while it lasted. The post match was good and it was intriguing to see what Chris Harris would do since they made such a big deal of him not getting in the ring.)

-The Good Brothers, Heath, and AMW celebrated backstage. They talked about facing Honor No More at Against All Odds. Harris wanted to join the team, but Storm was against it. Storm finally agreed and they all celebrated.

(5) ALEX ZAYNE vs. ACE AUSTIN (w/Chris Bey)

Ace stomped Zayne. Zayne came right back with quick offense, including a rana on Ace. [c]

Ace had the upper hand after the break. Zayne made a comeback. After both wrestlers were down, Ace battled back. The action really picked up and the fans chanted “This is awesome”. Both wrestlers were down again. Zayne did a spectacular moonsault on Ace and Bey to the outside. Fans chanted “Impact Wrestling”. Back in the ring, Ace hit The Fold for the win.

WINNER: Ace Austin in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This built to a really good match and was an excellent showing for both. I hope to see more of Zayne in Impact.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the matches for Against All Odds:

Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers

Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James & Mia Yim

Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood & Gisele Shaw

Honor No More vs. Good Brothers & AMW & Heath

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin

Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel

Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering

Hannifan and Rehwoldt pitched to the trailer for the movie, Green Ghost. [c]

(6) FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. CHRIS SABIN (w/Alex Shelley)

Kaz greeted his wife Traci Brooks and his son before getting in the ring. Hannifan noted that it was Brian Hebnar’s last match as a referee. Kaz and Sabin traded the advantage early. Sabin dropkicked Kaz and drove his knee into the mat. Sabin worked the knee. Sabin put on a leg lock, but Kaz got to the ropes.

Kaz leg dropped Sabin over the middle rope. Kaz had a flurry of offense. Kaz put his knee in Sabin’s spine. Kaz punched Sabin in the corner. Sabin threw Kaz over the top rope and they fought on the floor. Kaz threw Sabin into the post. [c]

Kaz gave Sabin a back suplex. Kaz put Sabin in a front face lock on the mat. Sabin gave Kaz two forearms and a backdrop. Sabin gave Kaz a DDT. Sabin gave Kaz a low dropkick, followed by a suicide dive to the outside. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. Sabin gave Kaz a crossbody block from the top rope for a two count.

Kaz got out of the Cradle Shock and rolled up Sabin for a two count. Kaz gave Sabin a springboard leg drop for a two count. Fans clapped. Kaz missed a leg drop. Kaz punched a charging Sabin. Kaz gave Sabin a DDT for a two count. Fans chanted “Fight forever”. Kaz punched Sabin on the top rope. Sabin knocked Kaz off the top rope.

Kaz suplexed Sabin and got a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. Sabin super kicked Kaz as he jumped to the floor. Sabin gave Kaz a tornado DDT on the floor. Kaz gave Sabin a cutter coming in the ring and got a two count. Sabin gave Kaz a Cradle Shock, but Kaz kicked out. Kaz knocked Sabin from the top rope.

Kaz gave Sabin a superplex, but Sabin held on and got a two count. They traded a series of punches. Sabin super kicked Kaz, then they traded kicks. Kaz gave Sabin a German suplex, but Sabin clotheslined him. Sabin gave Kaz the Cradle Shock and got the pin. They shook hands and hugged after the match. Kaz raised Sabin’s hand in victory. The Guns and Kaz hugged.

WINNER: Chris Sabin in 22:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Two pros going at it and putting on an excellent match. No frills, just great action. The fans were engaged throughout and it was exciting to watch.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A really solid night of wrestling. The storylines were a bit rushed going into Against All Odds, but it couldn’t be helped since it happened so soon after Slammiversary. The in-ring action was good though. The show was capped off by a PPV-caliber main event.

