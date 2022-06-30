News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Blood & Guts review, Money in the Bank full preview and predictions, reviews of Rampage, Smackdown, Raw, Dynamite, NXT, UFC (98 min.)

June 30, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • A review of AEW Rampage
  • A review of AEW Dynamite including Blood & Guts
  • A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including final Money in the Bank hype
  • A preview and predictions for Money in the Bank
  • Review of NXT
  • Review of UFC Fight Night and Bellator, plus a preview of this weekend’s UFC PPV

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*