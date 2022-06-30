VIP AUDIO 6/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Who should AEW focus on? Should Tony Khan step back from media scrums? What should Sasha Banks do next? Who is next to rise in New Japan? More (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Would AEW benefit from a roster split?

Is there value in a world champion not being on TV for weeks at a time as has been the case with Roman Reigns this year?

Would Sasha Banks still be better off in AEW given how it’sbeen booked lately?

Would Sasha Banks make enough of a difference to Impact Wrestling to be worth signing?

Is it in Naomi’s best interest to ultimately leave WWE?

What constitutes a “casual fan” and is that different than “the second million” that Wade often talks about?

Has Forbidden Door analysis at the Torch in recent days paid enough attention to the show being more of an exhibition than a traditional PPV show that is the peak of feuds?

Is Tony Khan looking bad at his media scrums after PPVs?

Does the size of AEW’s roster actually matter considering how Tony formats his shows, given that he doesn’t really focus on a core group of stars?

Is it fair to say Will Ospreay, Okada, Shingo, and Jay White will be the main headliners in New Japan in coming years as Taahashi, Minori Suzuki, Ishii, and Naito are phased down or out due to age and injuries? Who else might New Japan elevate?

Is there anyone in AEW who might be better off in New Japan for a year?

Which three or four wrestlers would AEW be best to focus on and build around?

Has Christian already earns consideration for a run as a top heel?

When Chris Jericho’s run in AEW is over, will it be seen similar to Terry Funk’s impact on ECW? Who will be seen as having more historical significance?

Some observations from Forbidden Door from a fan from Glasgow, Scotland seeing his first AEW event

