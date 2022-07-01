Forbidden Door PPV buyrate reportedly over 100,000

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling supershow PPV event, Forbidden Door, reportedly sold 127,000 PPV buys on Sunday night.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that the estimated figure for buys is 127,000 and that includes PPV purchases in the United States and purchases made through New Japan’s streaming service, New Japan World.

Forbidden Door sold about 127,000 PPV buys between AEW's usual carriers and NJPW World ➡️ Report on PPV buys and a revenue estimate of what the event generated compared to recent AEW PPVs.https://t.co/gc67GipV90 — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) July 1, 2022

Forbidden Door took place at the United Center in Chicago. Top matches on the show included a fatal four-way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship between Adam Cole, Adam Page, Jay White, and Kazuchika Okada. White retained his title after pinning Adam Cole.

Will Ospreay face Orange Cassidy. Ospreay defeated Cassidy in a back and forth match. Ospreay won with Stormbreaker.

In the main event, Jon Moxley wrestled Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship. Moxley beat Tanahashi with the Paradigm Shift.

The President of New Japan Pro Wrestling commented on the event this week and said he liked the idea of a Forbidden Door 2, but that he wanted that event to take place in Japan.

